Cryptos Today: After Unexpected Rally, Bitcoin Pulls Back With US Crypto “Bank” Filing for Bankruptcy

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in stability on Thursday morning (14) compared to the last 24 hours, but goes back to losing $ 20,000 shortly after going through a rally that left traders confused last night. Instead of falling right after the release of the US inflation data, which came in higher than expected, the cryptocurrency experienced high volatility and ended the day higher. At 7:05 am today, BTC hovers around $19,800.

The expectation was that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which closed June at 1.3%, would trigger a new sell-off in BTC as it is considered a risky asset, which normally suffers when the market expects more. interest rate hikes on the horizon. But cryptocurrency went the other way. “Normally, it would be bad news for the economy and the markets,” comments Alexandre Lores, director of blockchain markets research at Quantum Economics. “Whether it’s just one more bad economic data among many, or if this has already been priced in, so far investors are not paying much attention.” This morning, the rally’s loss of steam comes on the heels of US crypto lending platform Celsius’s bankruptcy filing, a day after US officials said the company was “entirely insolvent”. Cryptocurrency “bank” accounts are estimated to have a $2 billion hole.

Watch: What to expect from the NFTs market after prices plummet 92%? “Today’s order follows on from the difficult but necessary decision by Celsius last month to pause withdrawals, exchanges and transfers on its platform to stabilize its business and protect its customers,” Celsius said in a statement released late yesterday. Without a break, the acceleration of withdrawals would have allowed certain customers – the first to act – to be paid in full, leaving others behind waiting for Celsius to obtain illiquid or long-term asset values. The company resorted to an American legal provision that allows establishing a period of debt restructuring and negotiation with creditors, similar to Judicial Recovery in Brazil. O hedge fund Three Arrows Capital resorted to a similar law to file for bankruptcy for its British Virgin Islands branch two weeks ago. Celsius says it has $167 million in cash, enough to “support certain operations during the restructuring process.” The platform hopes to obtain a decision in court in favor of maintaining its activities in order to continue paying salaries to employees. There is still no forecast for Celsius to initiate any payments to customers who have had resources stuck on the platform. Reimbursements will only be made within the scope of the process. The company has the consultancy of Alvarez & Marsal, the same firm that hired former judge Sérgio Moro in 2020. Despite the negative news and Bitcoin retreat, several cryptocurrencies are up strong this morning, most notably Polygon (MATIC), which is up 11% after entering a Disney acceleration program. Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,800.31 -0.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,086.26 +1.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 228.75 +0.8% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.314967 -0.3% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.422651 -1.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Polygon (MATIC) US$ 0.620771 +11% Uniswap (UNI) $6.25 +10.7% Arweave (AR) $12.53 +9.5% Synthetic (SNX) $2.62 +9.6% DAO Curve (CRV) $1.02 +9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Evmos (EVMOS) $2.06 -7.4% Maker (MKR) US$ 826.46 -3.1% Loopring (LRC) US$ 0.360731 -2.6% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.094742 -2.7% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.00863838 -2.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.46 +0.63% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.50 -0.77% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 17.26 +1.82% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 20.05 +0.5% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 17.50 -3.47% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.77 -0.44% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.11 -0.72% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.75 0% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.00 +0.2% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 25.00 -3.84%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (14):

Voyager Token Soars 250% in Short Squeeze

The Voyager token, from the cryptocurrency lending platform that blocked withdrawals and would be insolvent, soared 250% in three days, from US$0.14 to US$0.50 – at one point, it reached a high of US$1. .01 in the last 24 hours.

“To do pump in insolvent company currencies appears to be becoming commonplace,” said CK Cheung, investment analyst at Defiance Capital. “pumps Similar events happened with Earth’s LUNC token [que entrou em colapso]and Celsius’ CEL, mainly because of a short squeeze”, according to an expert who spoke to CoinDesk on condition of anonymity.

A short squeeze refers to a sharp rally in a particular asset fueled by unwinding shorts or sellers rushing for quick profits. Assets such as VGX, which are in a prolonged downtrend, are often prone to short squeezes, caused by the high amount of short positions.

Polygon Selected for Disney Acceleration Program

The Walt Disney Company announced on Wednesday (13) those selected to participate in its company acceleration program, called “Disney Accelerator 2022”.

Among them is the Polygon (MATIC) second-tier blockchain, allied with Ethereum (ETH), in a new step to scale its Web 3.0 infrastructure. The project is the only one from the crypto sector on the list.

This year’s class will be focused on building the future of immersive experiences, with a focus on technologies such as augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web 3.

(More Informations soon)



