Culture and Entertainment Portal

Per: Mary Ellen Farias dos Santos

In July 2022

the fourth episode in “Ms. Marvel”, titled “Seeing Red”, “Back to Origins”, brings breathtaking clashes. So the first one is between mothers and daughters. the mother of young Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), who doesn’t accept the girl’s excess creativity, ends up taking her to Pakistan, to fulfill a request from Captain Marvel fan’s grandmother, matriarch Sana (Samina Ahmad) . What is the grandmother’s greeting to Kamala’s mother after welcoming her?! “Her skin is so dry. Is she on another one of those weird diets?” Typical, isn’t it?

On this visit, Pakistani culture shines and, in the streets, inserts vibrant colors on the canvas and, of course, a physical clash, not of words, takes place after Kamala gets rid of her cousins ​​with whom she was out for a walk. What is the girl’s goal? Visit the train station. Sure! She had a vision and the answer may lie in this place.

Masked, arriving at this “gateway”, alone, she sees on a wall the drawing of Ant-Man with the inscription that “you can start small and still be bigger than life”. However, Kamala is lucky, bumping into someone else to help her, but who first sets up a fight because she thinks she’s a stowaway, as she has Aisha’s (Mehwish Hayat) bracelet. Properly introduced, the “Red Daggers” boy later takes her to Waleed (Farhan Akhtar).

To make matters worse, the stowaways previously presented in “Ms. Marvel” manage to escape from the near-prison and, in a breathtaking clash, bring a colorful bus to the screen, but because of the madness of leaving with everything it finds way, reminiscent of the classic film with Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves, “Maximum Velocity”.

Although it has lost the color art featured more frequently in the first two episodes, in “Seeing Red”, the colors come to the screen through the costumes and sets. Everything seems to be carefully chosen, which guarantees a beautiful look and even the visual effects of Kamala’s powers are more pleasant. Always ending with jaw-dropping hooks, “Ms. Marvel” is definitely a good hero series!

Series: Ms. Marvel

Episode: “Seeing Red”

Cast: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Bruno Carrelli (Mall Lintz), Nakia Bahandir (Yasmeen Fletcher), Kamran (Rish Shah), Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapoor), Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff), Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden), Najma (Nimra Bucha), P. Cleary (Arian Moayed), Najaf (Azhar Usman), Tyesha Hillman (Travina Springer)

Aired June 29, 2022

*Editor of the cultural portal www.resenhando.com. She is a journalist, teacher and screenwriter. Twitter: @maryellenfsm



