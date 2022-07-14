Monique Mello – 1:53 pm | updated on 07/13/2022 14:27



Journalist and presenter Silvia Poppovic used social media to reveal that her husband, doctor Marcello Bronstein, has leukemia. After being unsuccessfully submitted to clinical treatment with chemotherapy, Marcello will undergo a bone marrow transplant, with the couple’s daughter, Ana Poppovic, 22, as a donor.

– We tried a clinical treatment, but it did not work; therefore, what we have left is a bone marrow transplant. Our very generous daughter Ana was the donor; luckily compatible! – said the journalist on her Instagram profile.

According to Silvia, the diagnosis came in September last year. Since then, her husband has undergone some treatments, with the transplant being the last option.

– Transplantation is difficult, but it is what will bring salvation. It is what will bring health to him – he shared.

Silvia was admitted with Marcelo to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, for hospitalization in the last week. The journalist even published a photo with her husband directly from her bedroom, thanking everyone for their support.

– Thank you very much! I want to thank the thousands of messages of support and solidarity we have received from so many friends and followers! Exciting! They fill our hearts with strength and hope and the certainty that we will have the positive energy to cross this difficult but necessary path for Marcello’s health recovery! Thanks! – She wrote excitedly.

