David Cronenberg discusses body and art in ‘Crimes of the Future’

After eight years without releasing any films, David Cronenberg is back with a feature film that is very different from his latest works, such as Marks of Violence (2005), crime lords (2007) and cosmopolis (2012). Crimes of the Future (“crimes of the future”, in free translation), which opens in theaters today and arrives on Mubi on the 29th, is, in fact, a kind of return to his films from the past, which talk about the body and technology, as Videodrome – The Video Syndrome (1983) and eXinstenZ (1999).

But the director guarantees that he doesn’t think about his previous work when he writes a screenplay. “Any resemblance is accidental,” he said at the press conference during the Cannes Film FestivalWhere Crimes of the Future passed the competition. “But I know a lot of people see stuff from other movies of mine in this one. There are going to be connections because everything is coming from my nervous system.”

In case of Crimes of the Future, the screenplay had been written for over 20 years. Cronenberg thought it was outdated, but its producer Robert Lantos reread it and said it was actually more current than ever. The plot takes place in a dystopian future in which humans have mutated. Some are able to digest plastic. Others, like Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen, in his fourth film with the Canadian filmmaker), have been developing new organs. In artistic performances, his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) removes these appendages. There is even a government office regulating these mutations. One of the employees is Timlin (Kristen Stewart), fascinated by Tenser.

The actress finds it absurd that Cronenberg’s work is perceived as difficult or indigestible. “For me, every weird pulsing, cutting, bloody image, every bruise in your movies leaves me speechless,” she said. “It doesn’t repulse me. Everything he does I feel through a visceral desire.” Making the movie, she wasn’t sure what it was about. But watching it, it was as if Cronenberg was exposing his own organs. The director recently sold his kidney stones on display in NFT. “That’s the metaphor of organ surgery, an artist putting their thoughts and visions more intimate and being vulnerable,” he told the AP.

“Body is reality”, he repeated several times at the press conference in Cannes. Cronenberg is fascinated by the question of the presence of microplastics in our blood and even in our skin. “Our bodies have more differences than ever before, and that’s not going to change,” Cronenberg told the AP. He also cited the mRNA technologies used in gene-editing vaccines against covid and CRISPR. And even more ordinary things, like the lens put in his eyes after cataract surgery and the hearing aid that, at 79, he needs to wear. “I’m totally bionic,” he admitted. “Years ago it would have been a problem. I would have ended my career a lot sooner because, without hearing and without seeing, it’s kind of hard to make movies.”

body is reality it also has a political dimension, even more so in the context of the reversal of abortion rights in the US. Even 20 years ago, he imagined the discussion of body control would be relevant. “The film is not explicitly political,” he clarified in Cannes. “But for me, all art is inherently political because it is an expression of context, of intellect, of a very specific language. In that sense, it is politics, whether its creator is aware of it or not.”