device costs R$ 549 off on Prime Day 2022

Image: Amazon/Disclosure

During Prime Day 2022, Amazon is offering two Smart TVs with exclusive discounts for Amazon Prime subscribers, including a 55-inch 4K TV. However, the consumer needs to be fast, because the offers are valid until the night of this Wednesday (13) or while stocks last.

The first device on offer is the 55-inch Philips Smart TV. The gadget has 4K HDR resolution, Dolby Vison/Atmos support and runs the Android TV system. In addition, the TV supports Google Assistant, which allows you to control the device through voice commands.

The Philips TV also features 3-sided Ambilight technology, which uses smart LEDs on the back of the TV to create light effects in the room to make the experience more immersive. In the offer, the product is R$ 549 cheaper, for R$ 2,750, and can be paid in up to 12 installments of R$ 229.24 (direct offer link).

In addition to the Philips television, Prime Day is also promoting a 32-inch LG Smart TV. Here the resolution is 768p and with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The product supports Google Assistant, in addition to Amazon’s Alexa.

In the case of the LG TV, the price is R$ 1,249 (direct offer link), a savings of BRL 279.24 or an 18% discount. Remembering that this offer is exclusive to Prime subscribers, with the promotional price valid for a limited time.

