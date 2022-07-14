Director Says What He Thinks Jane Foster Whispered in the Film

Taika Waititi’s statements about Thor: Love & Thunder are numerous, the director has been very present to explain and opine on aspects of the newest adventure of the Asgardian in Marvel, even if not all statements are well regarded by the public.

In the most recent interview with the insider, Taika explained what Jane Foster could have said to Thor in his last moments of life, in the scene in question Natalie Portman’s character after fighting Gorr is about to die, Thor finally has to accept that Jane must leave him once more, and this time for good.

Continues after advertising

But before their emotional farewell, Jane tells Thor that she’s finally discovered a superhero catchphrase. She leans over and whispers and the audience doesn’t hear what she says.

“It’s like, does Bill Murray really say anything to Scarlett Johansson in Dating and Dating?” Waititi responded, referencing the memorable scene from Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film, “Even when we were filming it, we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re just taking it out of Gatherings and Gatherings,” added the director.

But even though Waititi doesn’t know exactly what the actress said, Portman told CinemaBlend what she whispered to Thor, “That scene was really, really fun to shoot, and yes, there’s a specific line, but I’m never going to reveal it. “, she said.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

More about Thor 4

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in theaters and will be released in the future on Disney+.