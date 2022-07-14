Documentary about the Rolling Stones gets trailer; watch · Rolling Stone

To celebrate 60 years, the documentary series My Life as a Rolling Stone brings the life of the Rolling Stones from the beginning of their career

the documentary series My Life as a Rolling Stone won its first trailer. With four episodes, the documentary will be released in August in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones and tells the history of the group with an individual portrait of the members.

Narrated by actress Sienna Millerthe new trailer features footage from current interviews and archives saved six decades ago.

“Mick Jagger is Mick Jagger – a very honorable man under all this crap,” he says. Keith Richards, laughing. “Keith has a reputation as an infernal,” Jagger says. “He played the Beatles all the time. It would drive me crazy.”

In other scenes, the trailer shows the guitarist Ron Wood saying, “Rule number one is to learn to laugh at yourself.” AND Richards toast to Charlie Wattscalling the drummer, who died last year, “the best drummer England has ever produced”.

In a black and white cut, a journalist asks the Jagger why does he think the band lasted so long. “Because we got together, I suppose,” he says. Check out the trailer below.

My Life as a Rolling Stone

The documentary series features special appearances by admirers of the group, such as PP Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Slash, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Steven Tyler. The series is produced by Mercury Studios to the BBC and also includes footage from past performances mixed with interviews.

My Life as a Rolling Stone was co-directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Travenor, both have worked with the band before. Murray was responsible for the 2019 documentary The Quiet Oneabout the group’s bassist and co-founder, Bill Wyman. Already travenor directed a TV special centered on Keith Richards in 2010.

In 2012, the Rolling Stones celebrated its 50th anniversary with another major documentary project, the Crossfire Hurricane. The film told the story of the stones through the early 1980s using a collection of donated archival footage and audio interviews with all band members.