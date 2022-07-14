Don’t Worry Darling: Harry Styles Fancy Sex Scenes Because Director Misses Good Erotic Films

The singer shares the screen with Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde’s new film.

Don’t Worry, Honey hits Brazilian theaters on September 22 and is already one of the most anticipated premieres of the year. Harry Styles, who also stars in the gay romance film My Policeman, stars alongside Florence Pugh in an erotic thriller plot inspired by great movie classics.

The film’s plot is set in the 1950s and follows Alice, a housewife who lives with her husband, Jack, in a utopian experimental community. The woman’s tranquility is compromised when she begins to suspect that her husband’s company hides disturbing secrets. It is then that Alice goes into a state of paranoia and discovers that everything she has lived through may have been a lie.

In addition to directing, Olivia Wilde also appears as a supporting actress. Alongside the filmmaker and the aforementioned actors, the cast includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne and Dita Von Teese.

A moment that drew attention in the first revealed scenes of the film – available in the teaser – was the oral sex scene between him and co-protagonist Florence Pugh. The quick sequel was widely talked about on social media and promises to deliver the eroticism that Olivia Wilde has been missing in movies lately.

At the CinemaCon event, the filmmaker, who is also an actress, opted for the sex scenes because she said she missed the good eroticism on the big screen. To Vogue magazine, in December 2021, the filmmaker revealed that her inspirations were Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal.

[Esses filmes são] very sexy, in an adult way… I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there more good sex at the movies?’

And, it seems, Harry Styles is indulging in the role. In an interview with Capital FM Breakfast, the actor said that he is gaining new experiences with the film: “In this context, it has been a very good opportunity for me to be able to step out of my comfort zone a lot and start over. It’s been a lot of fun.”