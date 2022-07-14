Dorival asks the fans to calm down with Vidal, Flamengo’s new reinforcement

Fla coach believes that Chilean will add a lot

Recently announced by Flamengo, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal has not even trained with the squad yet, but he already has praise from the new commander, coach Dorival Júnior. In a press conference after the 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG, last Wednesday (13), the coach reinforced that the 35-year-old midfielder will add a lot.

Dorival also commented on another recent signing by Flamengo: striker Everton Cebolinha. The two reinforcements were in Europe and therefore can only play from next Monday (18), when the transfer window for the Old Continent will open. Thus, they have a chance to debut against Juventude, next Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at Mané Garrincha, in the Federal District.

— It is even unnecessary to speak (well) of a player like Vidal. I have no doubt that he will add a lot to our team. We have to be calm. It is a team that is in the process of being renewed. I am very happy with what we are going through. May they enter and be able to develop their best football – analyzed and cheered the commander.

Vidal, it is worth mentioning, went to Maracanã and followed the 2-0 victory over Atlético-MG, on the last Wednesday (13). In the last week, he also appeared in the 7-1 over Tolima (COL) and showed that at least he has given Mengão good luck.

Before facing Juventude, however, Flamengo welcomes Coritiba, next Saturday (16), at 19:00 (Brasília time), also in the federal capital. The matches will be at Mané Garrincha, as the Maracanã is under construction. Both games will be broadcast live from Coluna do Fla, with narration by the star Rafa Penido.