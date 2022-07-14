Dungeons & Dragons Panel Confirmed at 2022 Comic-Con

THE Paramount Pictures confirmed that he will present the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels to Hall H at Comic-Con 2022a multi-genre world convention within geek culture, which was founded in 1970, now being held annually in San Diego, California, United States of America.

Read more: San Diego Comic Con 2022: Check out some of the Warnes Bros.

According to Collider, the studio will also bring other icons to the cast, such as: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page. will still revealexciting developments“.

Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop RPG that has had several adaptations for games, TV and film by actor Jeremy Irons. In the game, each participant controls a single character.

During the long adventure, players control their heroes’ actions and their interaction with other characters and settings. In the world they are in, all events are commanded by the master, another person who is only responsible for narrating and creating the events of the RPG.

D&D emerged in the 70’s when Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, aficionados of wargame board games, came together to create this new style of RPG, incredibly exciting and captivating.

Game Night, written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, will hit US theaters on March 3, 2023. Unfortunately, there is no release date in Brazil yet.