Eight British premier candidates face first vote | World

Conservative lawmakers will vote on Wednesday to narrow the race between eight candidates hoping to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and UK prime minister, as rival camps trade barbs in an increasingly turbulent race for the party’s lead. .
Three of the initial 11 candidates for the prime minister’s post fell on Tuesday after failing to garner sufficient support from their peers, but the race remains crowded.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is a gambler’s favorite, and his successor Nadhim Zahawi and Foreign Minister Liz Truss are among the remaining candidates.
Lesser-known figures such as former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch and Commerce Minister Penny Mordaunt have gained notable support from other lawmakers and are popular with party members, who will decide the winner.
On Wednesday, the remaining candidates will have to secure 30 votes from the party’s 358 MPs to move on to the next round of voting, while the candidate with the fewest supporters will be eliminated independently.
Whoever wins will have to rebuild public trust hurt by a string of scandals involving Johnson, from breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules to appointing a lawmaker to government, despite Johnson being briefed on allegations of sexual misconduct.