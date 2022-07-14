Eletrolar 2022: TCL 30 5G, 30 Plus and 30 SE will be launched in Brazil in 2022

The TCL 30 5G, 30 Plus and 30 SE were originally announced during MWC 2022 and today the manufacturer announced during Eletrolar 2022 that they will be launched later this year in Brazil. Check now its specifications and more details.

TCL 30 5G and 30 Plus

Starting with the TCL 30 5G and 30 Plus we have very similar specs with both having 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screens with a teardrop notch for the 13-megapixel front camera, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The main camera system is also the same, with a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP sensor for macros and a 2 MP sensor for depth detection. The battery is 5,010mAh with 18W charge in both and the fingerprint sensor is on the side integrated with the power button. Speaking of differences, the TCL 30 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, while the TCL 30 Plus has a MediaTek Helio G37 and is the only one with stereo sound.

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

TCL 30 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 700 Platform

TCL 30 Plus: MediaTek Helio G37

4 GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, P2 input and fingerprint reader on the side

5,010mAh battery with 18W charging

System: Android 12

TCL 30 SE

Speaking now of the TCL 30 SE we have a device that will be more affordable with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen and HD+ resolution with a teardrop notch for an 8 MP front camera. This model has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor that is 4G compatible and is paired with 4GB of RAM, as well as options with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

The battery is 5,000mAh with 15W charging. The fingerprint reader is mounted on the rear, where we also find a set of cameras with a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor for macros and a 2 MP sensor for depth detection as in the other models. The system is also Android 12.

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

MediaTek Helio G25 Platform

​4 GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, P2 input and rear fingerprint reader

5,000mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 12 with TCL UI

prices and availability

According to TCL, all 3 models will be launched in Brazil in 2022, but the manufacturer has not yet detailed what the prices will be and which storage versions will be sold in the country. The TCL 30 SE will only be available in gray, while the TCL 30 5G and 30 Plus will arrive in blue and black.