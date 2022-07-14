Elvis: How long did Austin Butler turn into the King of Rock? – Movie news

Film portrays Elvis Presley’s career from the beginning to the fall, still bringing in its cast Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the biopic of Elvis hits theaters in Brazil this Thursday, July 14th. The story starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge depicts the beginning, rise and fall of the so-called King of Rock and Roll. But how long did it take Vanessa Hudgens’ ex to become Elvis Presley?

The nearly 3-hour film shines an intimate light on the singer from the small American town of Tupelo, Mississippi, showing more details of the African-American influence that existed in his music and style, the moment he met Priscilla Beaulieu-Presley and, above all, the turbulent relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

However, to play the owner of the hit “My Way”, Butler had to spend a lot of time preparing – which includes everything from singing and acting lessons to karate training. “I spent more than two years of my life obsessed with paper. Every day I tried to fill the curiosity I had about him”, revealed the star at the press conference, taking the opportunity to thank all the people who supported him in the process.

“For me, the most fascinating thing was dismantling the icon and that cartoonish figure we know to find the man he was when he was all alone, out of the spotlight,” he added.

In addition to detailing the entire characterization stage, the protagonist of Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011) made a point of mentioning the demands involved in his portrayal of Elvis and how it affected him personally: “My relationship with fear changed after the pressure of the project. I was afraid of letting Elvis, his legacy and his family down.”

Fortunately, his delivery had the opposite effect. During her time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, praised the work that Luhrmann and Butler did, describing it as intense and spectacular.

Elvis was released in US theaters on June 24 and has grossed over $155 million, receiving mostly positive reviews. A work that will definitely not disappoint fans of the ice blue-eyed artist!