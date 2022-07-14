Emmy 2022 web revolt by ‘ignoring’ Millie Bobby Brown, Selena Gomez and more in the list of nominees. Understand!

See the nominees for the main categories at the 2022 Emmys
drama series:
“Better Call Saul”
“Euphoria”
“Ozark”
“Break”
“Round 6”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession”
“Yellowjackets”
Actor in a drama series:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Rupture”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Actress in a drama series:
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve: Double Obsession”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
John Turturro, “Rupture”
Christopher Walken, “Rupture”
Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”
comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“hacks”
“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Comedy series actress
Rachel Brosnahan, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
comedy actor
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”