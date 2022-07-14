Emmy Awards: The 22 best hairstyles in the history of the awards – Vogue

+



Taraji P Henson, Michaela Coel and Julia Garner at the Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12th and we are already looking forward to the list of nominees, the looks on the red carpet and also the hairstyles that the actresses will choose for the award. So, to give you a taste of what’s to come and also to inspire you for the next party, we’ve prepared a selection of historic hairstyles from every Emmy year.

Certainly, the next Emmy Awards will be full of beauty trends. After all, the award has a long history of unforgettable red carpet hair and makeup moments. It is impossible not to remember Mary Tyler Moore, a true muse of beauty for girls in the 1960s and 70s. The actress exuded charm with her curled-up chanel cut, cat eyes and pink lips.

know more

Cicely Tyson was another icon, who won two historic Emmys for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman with a braid around her head and sparkling makeup in 1974. The 1990s were marked by natural hair, such as the boho-style ones of Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker and Keri Russell, which displayed curly textures.

And throughout the 2000s, the stars continued to flaunt their individuality: Christina Hendricks with her auburn hair pulled back in an elegant low bun, Zoë Kravitz with her characterful short bob and Kerry Washington with her unforgettable curly hair.

Already in 2019, Zendaya attracted all eyes with her wavy redheads, very Hollywood-style. And in 2021, Michaela Coel and Cynthia Erivo’s shaved hair stood out. See below the hairstyles and moments of beauty memorable moments in the history of the Emmy Awards.

See too

Emmy Beauty: The Most Amazing Hairstyles Award!

Mary Tyler Moore at the 1964 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Cicely Tyson at the 1974 Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie at the 1998 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston at the 1999 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker at the 1999 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Keri Russell at the 1999 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Halle Berry at the 2000 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Cristina Hendricks at the 2009 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz at the 2017 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Julia Garner at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Michaela Coel at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Samira Wiley at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)