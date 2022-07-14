Emmy Awards: The 22 best hairstyles in the history of the awards – Vogue

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on September 12th and we are already looking forward to the list of nominees, the looks on the red carpet and also the hairstyles that the actresses will choose for the award. So, to give you a taste of what’s to come and also to inspire you for the next party, we’ve prepared a selection of historic hairstyles from every Emmy year.
Certainly, the next Emmy Awards will be full of beauty trends. After all, the award has a long history of unforgettable red carpet hair and makeup moments. It is impossible not to remember Mary Tyler Moore, a true muse of beauty for girls in the 1960s and 70s. The actress exuded charm with her curled-up chanel cut, cat eyes and pink lips.
Cicely Tyson was another icon, who won two historic Emmys for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman with a braid around her head and sparkling makeup in 1974. The 1990s were marked by natural hair, such as the boho-style ones of Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker and Keri Russell, which displayed curly textures.
And throughout the 2000s, the stars continued to flaunt their individuality: Christina Hendricks with her auburn hair pulled back in an elegant low bun, Zoë Kravitz with her characterful short bob and Kerry Washington with her unforgettable curly hair.
Already in 2019, Zendaya attracted all eyes with her wavy redheads, very Hollywood-style. And in 2021, Michaela Coel and Cynthia Erivo’s shaved hair stood out. See below the hairstyles and moments of beauty memorable moments in the history of the Emmy Awards.
Emmy Beauty: The Most Amazing Hairstyles Award!