End of magic? Apple ends deal with Steve Jobs design guru

Apple ended a deal with the company’s former head of design, Jony Ive, regarded as something of a guru to Steve Jobs. The news was reported by the New York Times this Tuesday (12).

The designer left Apple in 2019. At the time, the company said that despite the termination, the designer would continue to provide service to them through his consulting firm LoveFrom.

Citing sources, the American newspaper reports that the contract with Ive’s company has expired and, in negotiation, the parties involved decided not to renew it.

Ive played a big role at Apple. In his time as the company’s head of design, he was responsible for the development of products such as the iPod, iPhone, iMac color computers, Apple Watch, among others.

In the book “After Steve” (still unavailable in Brazil), the American journalist Tripp Mickle argues that after the death of Steve Jobs and the departure of Jony Ive, Apple lost “its soul”, despite continuing to be a highly profitable company. , which has already reached US$ 2 trillion in market value.

“Steve Jobs said that he [Jony Ive] he was a spiritual partner and a creative soul mate. So, in essence, he was the soul of Apple, and he left in 2019,” Mickle said in a recent interview with tilt.

With information from Reuters and reporting by Lucas Carvalho