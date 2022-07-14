Endrick remembers release from SPFC showing achievements at Palmeiras; Look

At 15 years old, Endrick is already the most popular player in the Palmeiras base. The young striker works in categories above his age, has impressive numbers among the boys and lives the expectation of chances in the professional, with coach Abel Ferreira.

This afternoon, the player, who has more than 80 goals scored in the Palmeiras base and titles in the sub-11, sub-15, sub-17 and sub-20, recalled when he was released by São Paulo. In the video, he shows successful bids and achievements for Verdão and for the Brazilian youth team (see below).

Endrick and the club alviverde, by the way, have already beaten the hammer for the striker’s first professional contract, which will only be made official when he turns 16 (from July 21) and will be valid for three years, the maximum allowed by legislation for a first professional bond.

Born in Brasília, Endrick was born in 2006 and arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 to play for the under-11. Before Verdão, he tried his luck at Santos and São Paulo. Both did not respond to a request from their father, Douglas Ramos, who wanted some financial assistance to move with his son from the Federal Capital to São Paulo.

At Palmeiras, Douglas received a job to work in cleaning, and the player stayed at the club. Today, Endrick is monitored by giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the boy’s family, very grateful to Verdão, does not give up that the player wears the Palmeiras shirt as a professional before any transfer.