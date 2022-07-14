Environmental Squad locates two stolen construction iron columns in Piracicaba

Admin 24 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

During janitorial actions in city squares yesterday morning (12), the Environmental Squad, of the Municipal Civil Guard, which accompanied a truck from the Department of Environment Defense (Sedema) in the action, located two construction iron columns, with 3.5 meters each on the jobsite next to Praça Antônio de Pádua Dutra, in Piracicaba.

On one of them was a tag from the warehouse that sold the columns. The team, made up of guards S. Almeida, Battagin, R. Santos and L. Fernando, called the warehouse and got the phone number of the engineer who owned the columns, which made it possible to locate the owner. The columns were presented to the Judiciary Police Unit and returned to the owner, upon presentation of the invoice.

The engineer, owner of the columns, reported that they were stolen from one of the houses where he is responsible for the construction.

Photo: Disclosure
Photo: Disclosure

Get real-time updates right on your device.

Founded on November 18, 2011, Jornal PIRANOT is a brand of Empresa Júnior Cardoso LTDA. Here, news from Piracicaba are priorities. Check out all the most important happenings in the city in real time. Journalism 24 hours on call.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

device costs R$ 549 off on Prime Day 2022 –

Home › 💲 Offers › 4K TV on offer: device costs BRL 549 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved