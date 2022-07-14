Ex-CIA sentenced for biggest leak in agency history

A former CIA software engineer (US Central Intelligence Agency) was convicted on Wednesday (13.Jul.2022) of the largest theft of classified information in the agency’s history. The information is from the newspaper. New York Times.

Joshua Schulte was accused of handing over confidential data to WikiLeaks in 2016. He was arrested in 2017 after the site’s release of documents detailing the agency’s methods of penetrating the computer networks of foreign governments and terrorists. The leak became known as Vault 7.

Disclosure of the information caused harm.”catastrophic” to national security, the US government said. Schulte was convicted of 9 counts. These include illegally collecting and transmitting national defense information and obstructing criminal investigations. The sentencing date has not been set.

New York’s Southern District Attorney Damian Williams said Schulte had access to “some of the most valuable cyber intelligence-gathering tools in the country”.

According to him, the former employee was motivated by resentment towards the agency. “When Schulte began to resent the CIA, he secretly collected these tools and provided them to WikiLeaks, making some of our most critical intelligence assets known to the public – and therefore our adversaries.,” said Williams.

“Schulte was aware that the collateral damage of his retribution could pose an extraordinary threat to this nation if made public, having a devastating effect on our community, providing critical intelligence to those who wish to harm us.”