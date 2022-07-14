fight for Mikael, Suárez probed and Santos wants Pituca

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Palmeiras, who may lose the midfielder Danilo, who creates the base categories, for Barcelona next year.

Still in Brazil, Vasco and Internacional showed interest in negotiating with striker Mikael, a former Sport who currently plays for Salernitana, in Italian football.

In Europe, the news revolves around Chelsea, which is about to announce the signing of striker Sterling from Manchester City.

Another movement in international football has as pivot Luis Suárez, who has been without a club since leaving Atletico Madrid. Milan could be a destination for the Uruguayan, who almost closed with River Plate in recent days.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Dispute for Mikael

Image: Paulo Paiva/AGIF

The striker Mikael was not included for the pre-season of Salernitana, a club with which he has a contract in Italy. Former Sport player, the striker attracted interest from Vasco and Internacional in Brazil, but an eventual return depends on a few factors.

At the age of 23, Mikael was released on loan to the Italian club in January of that year. There, he played only seven matches and did not score. In May, the player was bought after seeing a clause in his contract that provided for his permanence if the team was not relegated. The amount paid for 70% of his rights was 2.7 million euros (R$ 14.6 million at the current price).

From Porto Alegre to Belo Horizonte

América-MG agreed to hire Martín Benítez, midfielder currently at Grêmio. The Argentine will be loaned to the Belo Horizonte club until the end of the Brazilian Championship. He is linked to Independiente, from Argentina, and arrived in Porto Alegre at the beginning of the year on loan.

At 28 years old, Benítez was Grêmio’s big bet at the beginning of 2022. Vagner Mancini, the current coach of América-MG, was at the gaucho club when the hiring was made.

Back home?

Image: Playback/Twitter

Santos monitors Diego Pituca’s situation and dreams of hiring the Kashima Antlers (JAP) midfielder. Peixe, however, treats the matter with caution and sees the negotiation as “very difficult”. The interest was initially published by TV Cultura Litoral.

The first contacts with Pituca and his manager, Adalberto Almeida, also took place with Edu Dracena in charge of the football department. And the 29-year-old midfielder reinforced what he had said before: if he can return to Brazil, the priority is for Santos. The agent will talk to Kashima’s management next week.

Corinthian caution

Corinthians showed interest in the 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera, who plays for Argentinos Juniors, and made a proposal of 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million) in recent days. But whoever thinks there is a desperation for the player is wrong. Sources heard by the Gazeta Esportiva report guarantee that the club will not enter any auction in the negotiation.

A response is expected by the Corinthians board in the next few days, but without a defined deadline. The guarantee is that the proposal made by the Argentine midfielder is this one and a bigger one will not even be discussed.

Barca eyeing Danilo

Image: Cesar Greco

Barcelona are interested in hiring midfielder Danilo, but they already know that it won’t be easy to get him out of Palmeiras. According to the UOL Esportethe Catalan club has intensified technical observations and opened talks on several fronts in recent weeks to surround the 21-year-old and his staff and ward off other possible interested parties.

The European team was even willing to accept a condition imposed by the Palmeiras board on Danilo’s future: that he does not leave Brazil before the end of 2022. Barça is willing to wait until next year, but wants to start and even forward the negotiations from now on.

Sterling at Chelsea

Striker Raheem Sterling published a farewell letter from Manchester City on Wednesday. The athlete should be announced as a signing for Chelsea in the coming days and sign a contract with the Blues until 2027.

“To the coaching staff who played a huge role in my development. To my teammates who became more than just my pitchforks. To the management. To the fans who tirelessly supported Manchester City. And everyone those involved with the club. My respect could not be greater. I arrived here when I was 20 years old and I leave as a man”, he said.

Jesus wants more reinforcements

Image: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Fenerbahçe, Jorge Jesus’ club, has an agreement with Cagliari for the hiring of striker João Pedro, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. The Turks must pay around 6.5 million euros (R$ 35.4 million) for the Brazilian-born Italian athlete.

The player’s agents must travel to Istanbul to work out the final details of the contract. It is already known that the Mister team intends to offer a three-year bond with the 30-year veteran. Despite Cagliari’s bad campaign in the last edition of the Italiano, the striker managed to have good numbers. In 37 Serie A matches, there were 13 goals and four assists.

And Suarez, huh?

After leaving Atletico Madrid, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez has yet to define the sequence of his career. The player came close to finalizing an agreement with River Plate, from Argentina, but the elimination of the team in the Copa Libertadores ended up pushing Suárez away.

Today, the Spanish newspaper “As” guaranteed that the striker could be the new reinforcement of Milan, which has already started the first contacts. Still based on the information in the publication, he was even probed by Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe. However, giving preference to Milan, the Uruguayan would have refused any negotiation with the Turks.