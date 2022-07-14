Film about journalists who wrote a story about the Me Too movement gets a trailer

Universal Pictures released today (14) the trailer for the feature She Said and set the release date for November there in the USA.

The story will be based on the book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement and will follow as the reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor wrote, researched and investigated the sexual abuse story that producer Harvey Weinstein has done over the years.

the actresses Carey Mulligan (beautiful revenge) and Zoe Kazan (Love sick) are in the list.

Maria Schrader (from the series unorthodox) was in the direction and Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Her Naked Skin) was responsible for the script.

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who together wrote one of the most important articles of a generation: the story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and ended decades of silence regarding Hollywood’s harassment culture and changed US culture forever.

She said It is expected to hit theaters nationwide in 2023.

