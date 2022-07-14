Film about the rise and fall of Eike Batista gets 1st trailer

He was once the seventh richest man in the world, and one of the few to join the team of Brazilian billionaires, but that is in the past. THE Paris Films released last Tuesday (12) the 1st trailer for “Eike – All or Nothing“, feature film about the rise and fall of the entrepreneur Eike Batista. starring Nelson Freitasthe film is based on the homonymous book by journalist Malu Gaspar. Watch the preview below:

Directed by the duo Andradina Azevedo and Dida Andradewho also sign the production script, “Eike – All or Nothing” accompanies the main moments of the entrepreneur’s career; from the moment of the creation of the oil company OGX in 2006, to the scandals that made him lose his fortune, prestige and power, culminating in his arrest, widely televised and publicized in the country’s press vehicles.

The cast still has names like Thelmo Fernandes, Marcelo Valle, Bukassa Kabengele, Juliana Alves, Xando Graça, Jonas Bloch and André Mattos. The actress Carol Castro makes a special appearance as Luma de Oliveiraex-wife of Eike Batista; with whom he had two children: Thor and Olin.

with production of Tiago Rezendeand co-production of Mariza Leão and Marcio Fraccaroli“Eike – All or Nothing” premieres in Brazilian cinemas in September 22.

Viola Davis is a mighty warrior in the 1st trailer for “The Woman King”

They will never take her power away! To the sound of “My Power“, gives Beyoncea Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “The King Woman“. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewoodthe feature film stars Viola Davis; who plays a powerful warrior, leader of an all-female combat unit. Inspired by real events, the plot follows the preparations for a war between an African nation and European colonists. Watch the trailer below:

With Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega in the cast, “The King Woman” has production of Viola Davis.

The premiere exclusive in theaters is scheduled for September 22.