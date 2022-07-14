Find out how to send an anonymous message through Instagram

O Instagram today it can be used as a tool to search and find people. After all, most social media users have an active account on this platform. If you would like to send an anonymous message through the app, be aware that there is no native function for this, but there is a working alternative method.

Why send an anonymous message on Instagram?

The reason for sending an anonymous message can be varied among several options. Among them, there are people who just don’t want to be recognized, but there are also alerts that can be issued discreetly. There are those who just want to send a professional message without revealing their identity.

No matter what your real intention is, as long as it’s positive and honest, there’s nothing wrong with seeking anonymity. So, check out how to send an anonymous message through Instagram.

Anonymous message on Instagram: how to send

As mentioned earlier, there is no function within the platform that allows you to send messages without being identified. However, the NGL app, available for iOS and Android, is able to perform this task.

This app is used to manage and publish stories on the platform and create similar posts like the question box. Through the link, it allows the person to send an anonymous message within Instagram.

Follow the step by step:

Download and install the NGL app; Enter the username and proceed; A link will be created, which you need to copy and share; Tap the sticker icon and select the “link” option within your stories; Paste link in your stories and wait for the questions to arrive; You can now interact with others anonymously as long as they use the link created by NGL.

If any user you follow publishes this type of URL, be aware that they will be able to send a message without being identified.