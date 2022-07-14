Finn Wolfhard, Mike from Stranger Things, to direct horror movie

Finn Wolfhardthe interpreter of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Thingswill direct his first feature, Hell of a Summerfor the production company 30West.

The plot that mixes horror and comedy was written by the 19-year-old actor in partnership with Billy Bryk. The two, who previously starred Ghostbusters – Beyond (2021), will also appear together on the scene.

the cast of Hell of a Summer will also feature Fred Hechinger (“The Woman in the Window”) and details about the story have not yet been released. Filming is expected to begin later this month in Ontario, Canada, the country where Finn was born.

Among the team of producers of the feature is Jason Batemanwhich this year concluded the award-winning Netflix series ozark. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (via The Independent), Woilfhard was quite excited about the project:

I am very excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an amazing cast and crew, and working with companies like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream come true.

Finn Wolfhard directed a short two years ago

In 2020, Wolfhard had already directed the short film night shiftsavailable on YouTube and which premiered in 2020 at the Fantasia Film Festival, a film festival that awarded the production in the Best Canadian Short Film category.

Recently, Wolfhard appeared alongside Julianne Moore in the movie When You Finish Saving The World (2021), written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, also rookie in the direction. with production of Emma Stone. the feature explores the relationship between mother and child.

