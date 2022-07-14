Mayara Macedo – 14:11 | updated on 07/14/2022 14:33



Fireproof movie cover Photo: Disclosure

MK Books launched this Thursday (14), the digital book Fireproof, based on the homonymous film that was a great success among Christians. The adaptation was written by Eric Wilson and tells the story of firefighter Caleb Holt, who is going through crises in his marriage.

In the face of marriage problems, Caleb even thinks about divorce. But, before making the drastic decision, he starts to seek God to find a solution for his relationship. The ebook that tells the story is available in the digital showcase of MK Books.

already the movie Fireproof is a production of the Kendrick brothers, responsible for other great successes of Christian cinema such as Challenging Giants, War room and More than winners.

