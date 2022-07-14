Flamengo: Gabigol says Galo athlete should have taken ‘game seriously’

photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Gabigol praised the parties of the two fans After Flamengo’s classification in the Copa do Brasil, forward Gabigol praised the parties of the two fans in Mineiro and Maracan and highlighted that it was a clash of giants, but he felt that the Atlético team should have taken the match in Rio more seriously. of January. The scorer called attention to a black-and-white player, but did not want to reveal his name.

“The game itself gives you extra motivation, because it’s an important game, against great players, there are two great teams. There, they also had a great party, the Atltico fans were very beautiful, who made mosaics, fireworks. We also felt their pressure. But I think they could have taken the game more seriously, especially one player, whose name I won’t say,” he said. He added: “I think we came with the intention and we managed to play a great game. In the end, it was two beautiful parties, with two great clubs and I’m glad Flamengo passed.”

In this Wednesday’s match, Atltico didn’t take any shots on goal, against nine from Flamengo, who dominated the actions in the 90 minutes. Like almost every team, Hulk was well below his decisive ability.

Rubro-Negro showed more organization and managed to score both goals with the class of Uruguayan Arrascaeta. In the first game, Galo had won 2-1. The defeat in Rio de Janeiro eliminated the Minas Gerais team from the Copa do Brasil.