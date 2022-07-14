Flamengo had his best performance since the departure of Jorge Jesus

With a great collective performance in front of almost 70 thousand fans at Maracanã, Flamengo beat Atlético-MG 2-0 and dispatched the current champion of the Copa do Brasil. Arrascaeta, first with a cart and then with a fish, scored the winning goals — both with assists from Pedro. Now, Rubro-Negro waits for the draw to know who they will face in the quarterfinals.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado praised the performance against Galo. For them, it was Fla’s best match in 2022. And, in RMP’s opinion, the best since the departure of Jorge Jesus, more than two years ago.

“It was an epic, spectacular victory, with a monumental performance, he deserved to have scored 3 or 4 goals. It was Flamengo’s best performance of the season, with overwhelming football, a lot of game volume, Atlético did not see the color of the ball in the first time.”

“Tactically, the team did very well, playing this ball Flamengo doesn’t have to be afraid of anyone, not even Palmeiras. who compete for titles with him. I would venture to say that it was the best performance of Flamengo since the departure of Jorge Jesus.”

The columnist of UOL He also highlighted the importance of the work of Dorival Júnior, who arrived at the club a little over a month ago and has already “cleaned up the house”.

“Flamengo put on an exhibition at the height of the football they have, I was very excited about the performance. Dorival found the team, it was a spectacular display. Dorival is starting to fix Flamengo, since 2019 I haven’t seen Flamengo play so well, it was sensational, for me it was the biggest performance since the departure of Jorge Jesus”, added RMP.

Since Jesus’ departure, Flamengo has had four coaches: Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni, Renato Gaúcho and Paulo Sousa. Of these, none really pleased the fans, but Ceni won three titles, including the Brasileirão 2020.

‘Almost perfect’

The game’s star, Arrascaeta scored two goals with Pedro’s assists Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Rocha also chose the victory against Galo as Flamengo’s best match of the year. According to him, the team had a performance that bordered on perfection.

“It was the best performance of the season, especially in the first half, which was overwhelming. Atlético didn’t see the ball, the movement of Everton Ribeiro behind Atlético’s defensive midfielders, with Arrascaeta passing, Pedro performing, Rodinei passing all the time, first half could have ended 4-0.”

“Flamengo gave up the game in the Brazilian, thinking about this game and lived up to the expectation, the performance was very good. Hulk didn’t see the ball, it was a performance that bordered on perfection in the first half, it just wasn’t perfect because it ended only 1 to 0. And in the second half Atletico didn’t finish once in Santos’ goal, Flamengo was almost perfect”, analyzed Rocha.

