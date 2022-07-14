Flamengo vs Atlético-MG at Maracanã has turmoil and invasion of the stadium | Rio de Janeiro

The dispute was supposed to be fierce on the field, but since the afternoon of Wednesday (13) riots and confusion had already been recorded in the fans of Atlético-MG and Flamengo, who define who advances to the quarterfinals of the Cup at Maracanã. from Brazil.

At night, close to game time, the situation worsened with invasions of the stadium, fights and a very tense atmosphere around the stadium.

Around 3:30 pm, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) recorded a fight between Atlético supporters on BR-040, near Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of RJ. THE lane had to be closed quickly because of the clash between the Galoucura x Galorizonte fans. Five people were arrested.

The PRF also informed that, during the inspection in one of Atlético’s cheering buses, it found a man with a machete. He was referred to the Special Court in Maracanã, and framed by the Fan Statute.

Close to game time, around 8:30 pm, the atmosphere became even more tense in the surroundings of Maracanã. According to Globoesporte.com, Flamengo fans invaded the stadium from the North sector.

Dozens of fans forced their way in, overcoming the guardrails, and managed to get inside. At least one security guard was injured. On the south side, where the Ateltica fans are located, invasions were also recorded.

The noise of the bomb also scared residents and fans who were in the region.

Earlier, at 7:30 pm, the bus with the Atlético-MG delegation was stoned by Flamengo fans. Nobody was hurt.