Flamengo x Atlético-MG: free on the market, Sampaoli goes to Maracanã for the Copa do Brasil duel | athletic-mg

The match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG had a special spectator at Maracanã. Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli saw the former club close up in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, after a very bad performance.

Sampaoli watched the game away from the spotlight of the press and away from the boards of Atlético and Flamengo. The coach has been free on the market since leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille, where he went after saying goodbye to Galo himself at the beginning of 2021.

Jorge Sampaoli (middle) and Gabriel Andreata (right) next to a friend at the Maracnã for Flamengo vs Atlético

A source close to the coach told the ge that Sampaoli’s trip to Maracanã was only as a “football lover”. The illustrious spectator saw Flamengo beat Galo 2-0, with two goals from Arrascaeta. He entered silently, left silently, and was hardly seen by anyone.

Sampaoli’s right-hand man and former football manager at Atlético-MG, Gabriel Andreata was at the hotel where the Galo delegation stayed on Tuesday.

After the match, the coach went to Buenos Aires with his family. Returns to Brazil next Friday. Sampaoli took root here. He has a house in Búzios, and the family has been spending time between Rio de Janeiro and the city in the Lagos Region.

Two of the Argentine’s children were also born in Brazil. The youngest, Bento, even during his time at Galo, came into the world in Belo Horizonte.

O ge found out that the coach also watched last week the match between Fluminense and Cruzeiro, for the Copa do Brasil at the invitation of the Tricolor coach, Fernando Diniz. The Argentine coach has received offers from teams abroad since leaving Olympique, but nothing that jumped out at the demanding coach.

Jorge Sampaoli and Fernando Diniz

Sampaoli arrived at Atlético in March 2020 and left the club in February last year. In 45 games for the club, there were 26 wins, nine draws and ten defeats.

Coincidentally, the current Atlético coach, Turco Mohamed, also has 26 wins for the Minas Gerais team. If Atlético had won the match against Flamengo, Sampaoli would have seen his mark beaten by another Argentine coach. The victory did not come, and Turco leaves Maracanã in yet another unstable phase at Atlético.