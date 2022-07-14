Flamengo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

11
Gabigol takes down Allan with a foul and the Atletico player is left in pain.
10
Galo rotates the ball in midfield and tries to cool the hosts.
9
Hardest foul by flamenguist Joo Gomes on Guilherme Arana.
8
Copa do Brasil, in progress: Santos 0x0 Corinthians (going 0x4), Cear 1×0 Fortaleza (going 0x2).
7
Flamengo starts the game with a lot of pressure against the Minas Gerais team.
6
In a red-black attempt, Gabriel risks the entrance of the area and the goalkeeper takes it without problems.
5
verton Ribeiro takes a corner from the right, but no one from Flamengo completes the goal.
4
Partial tie qualifies Galo for the next phase with 2×1 on aggregate.
3
FLA ON ATTACK! Pedro dominates in the chest in the area, amends a bicycle and misses the goal defended by Everson!
two
Lateral Rodinei escapes on the right and crosses in the area; defense arrives and heads off with Nathan Silva.
1
First moves of the first stage and Flamengo exchange passes in defense.
0
WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Flamengo x Atltico-MG for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
0
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.
0
A lot of fan party with red and black smoke.
0
Copa do Brasil, over: Gois 0x3 Atltico-GO (going 0x0); *in progress: Cear 1×0 Fortaleza (way 0x2).
0
Final team adjustments before kickoff.
0
Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.
0
Galo do Galo also attend the stadium in good numbers.
0
ENTRY PROTOCOL! Teams on the field and the match will start at Maraca.
0
I sing loudly to Flamengo fans in the stands.
0
Classic soon in Rio de Janeiro worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.
0
In the season, Gabriel has already scored 20 goals and Hulk 23.
0
Warming up on the pitch is over and the teams are getting ready in the locker rooms.
0
Embezzlement in the Rooster: Dod.
0
Embezzlement at Mengo: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique.
0
Follow here IN REAL TIME AND MINUTE TO MINUTE Flamengo x Galo for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On the way, 2×1 to the mining club.
0
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll for the Copa do Brasil.
0
Copa do Brasil, in progress: Gois 0x3 Atltico-GO (going 0x0), Cear 0x0 Fortaleza (going 0x2).
0
CONFUSED! Atltico-MG bus had a broken window on arrival at the stadium.
0
Right now we have about 22 degrees in Rio de Janeiro.
0
Atltico: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir and Hulk.
0
Rubro-Negro is confirmed with Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Peter and Gabriel.
0
Fla and Galo officially cast!
0
Fans slowly arriving at Maracan.
0
WHISTLE! Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO) will be the referee of the match.
0
Galo is the current champion of the Copa do Brasil.
0
Flamengo needs to win by more than one goal difference to qualify; simple victory takes the decision to penalties.
0
The Minas Gerais team won the first leg by 2×1 and plays today with an advantage.
0
Good night, fans! Match day! Flamengo and Atltico-MG face each other for the return clash of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at 21:30 at the Maracan stadium.