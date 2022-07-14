Fluminense imposes on Cruzeiro its worst elimination in the history of the Copa do Brasil | fluminense

Fluminense’s classification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil was categorical, overwhelming and also historic. Cruzeiro, the biggest champion of the tournament with six victories, had never been eliminated from this dispute with such an unfavorable rout on aggregate, in a duel in which they lost both as a visitor and as home team.

Best moments: Cruzeiro 0 x 3 Fluminense, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil 2022

The 5-1 score for Tricolor after 180 minutes – 2-1 in Rio and 3-0 in BH – surpassed the 4-0 imposed by Internacional on the Minas Gerais club in the 2019 semifinal, with 1-0 and 3 wins. to 0. There was another situation in which Cruzeiro was eliminated with a four-goal difference on aggregate. In 1990, Goiás drew goalless in the first leg and beat Raposa 4-0. That is, the aggregate was the same as Colorado, but it was not obtained with two victories.

Cano scored at Maracanã and Mineirão, and was instrumental in Fluminense’s classification — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Champion in six (1993, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2017 and 2018) of the 26 participations it had in the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro left the national competition with two defeats in the same knockout for only the seventh time. One of them, in 2006, was also against Fluminense: 1-0 at Maracanã and 3-2 at Mineirão. Corinthians (1991), Athletico-PR (2012), Atlético-MG (2014), Palmeiras (2015) and the aforementioned Internacional (2019) are the other tormentors of Cruzeiro with victories in both clashes.

CRUISE ELIMINATIONS IN THE BRAZILIAN CUP

Year Adversary Results
1989 Bahia 1-0 win and 2-0 loss
nineteen ninety Goiás 0-0 draw and 4-0 defeat
1991 Corinthians 3-1 and 1-0 defeats
1995 Flamengo 1-0 loss and 1-1 draw
1997 Holy Cross 1-1 draw and 1-0 loss
1998 palm trees 1-0 win and 2-0 loss
1999 Atletico-PR 0-0 and 3-3 draws (away goal)
2002 Corinthians 2-2 draw and 3-2 loss
2005 Paulista 3-1 loss and 3-2 victory
2006 Fluminense 1-0 and 3-2 defeats
2007 Brazilian 1-0 loss and 1-1 draw
2012 Atletico-PR 1-0 and 2-1 defeats
2013 Flamengo 2-1 win and 1-0 loss (away goal)
2014 Atlético-MG 2-0 and 1-0 defeats
2015 palm trees 2-1 and 3-2 defeats
2016 Guild 2-0 loss and 0-0 draw
2019 International 1-0 and 3-0 defeats
2020 CRB 2-0 loss and 1-1 draw
2021 Juazeirense 1-0 win and 1-0 loss (penalties)
2022 Fluminense 2-1 and 3-0 defeats

After eliminating the biggest champion, Fluminense will still know by drawing their opponent in the quarterfinals. Tricolor seeks its second title in the Copa do Brasil. The first and only one so far took place in 2007, after a decision against Figueirense. For the superstitious, it is worth saying that seven times the team that eliminated Cruzeiro ended the Copa do Brasil as champion. The last of them was a tricolor: Grêmio, in 2016.

