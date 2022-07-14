Former Atlético and Cruzeiro, Valdir Todinho says he celebrated celestial relegation

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Valdir Todinho during an interview with Por Onde Anda?, from Superesportes

With stints in Amrica, Atltico and Cruzeiro, former midfielder Valdir Todinho, 56, admitted to having become a fan of Galo. But did he celebrate the relegation of Raposa, a club he defended in 1998?

“The moment he was demoted (in 2019) was due to bad administration. But to celebrate, no, because I still had friends there. The physical trainers, Marcelo Djian himself, who was a very good friend of mine and was with the board at the time (as director football),” he said, in an interview with the Where are you?of supersports.



“But it was the presidency, which, in my opinion, kept a somewhat old team. There was no renewal, they thought they were going to win, they began to spend too much. So, I think it was the administration”, continued the former player, who also analyzed the good phase of Cruzeiro, leader of Serie B.

“The moment today is that Ronaldo (majority partner of the SAF) took the team to go up. I think it will go up. It’s a team that will fix the house. Going up, next year, for sure, better signings will begin. Cruzeiro”, evaluated the former steering wheel, who praised coach Paulo Pezzolano and, in the end, joked.

“You have to take your hat off, because the coach is doing a great job. The team is playing well, for sure it will go up. Ronaldo has a lot of experience, he has very good contacts. If he goes up, for sure next year he will will bring good players. I hope that Cruzeiro returns again to the elite, because a team from Minas, for Galo to start winning them again (laughs)”, concluded the athletican.