Fortaleza is defeated by Ceará, but advances to the quarterfinals

Ceará beat Fortaleza 1-0 tonight (13), but the qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil ended up with Tricolor do Pici by the aggregate score of 2-1. Vozão almost scored one more in the stoppage time, but Vina’s shot stopped at the crossbar. The match was played at Arena Castelão, and the result guaranteed Leão, in addition to the classification, another R$ 3.9 million to the coffers.

After eliminating the state rival for the second year in a row in the competition, the tricolor team is now waiting for the draw to be held by the CBF next Tuesday (19), at 1:30 pm, to find out who they will face in the next phase.

It went well: Zé Welison closes the midfield

Zé Welison dominated the midfield and few balls passed him in the sector. Focused on defending the aerial balls, he managed to disarm most of the rival’s attacks.

Sorry: Nino Paraíba can’t find spaces

With an advanced defensive line, the side Nino Paraíba had difficulties finding spaces in Fortaleza’s midfield to make transitions and provide quick counterattacks to the trio formed by Lima, Zé Roberto and Mendoza, who barely managed to touch the ball.

Four minutes on the field

Victor Luís felt the muscle in his right thigh, fell on the field and was unable to continue in the game, after just over four minutes on the field. The side was applauded and gave way to Bruno Pacheco.

Ceará cannot create

Ceará started studying Fortaleza and little went on the attack. The scheme set up by Marquinhos Santos managed to fit the marking and stopped giving space to Fortaleza, but had difficulties in creating chances. The first entry in the small area of ​​Fortaleza, for example, happened only at 32 of the first stage. When exploring Nino Paraíba on the right, the team wasted good chances for the other sectors, since the side was always marked and couldn’t go very far.

Vina redeems herself with the crowd

Vina, Ceará player, celebrates his goal during a match against Fortaleza Image: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

Vina was not playing well in recent games, but managed to be decisive when the team needed it the most and put Ceará back in the game. At 15′ of the second stage, Richard Coelho raised the ball in the area for the midfielder to head in the goal.

Fortress forgets the advantage

Fortaleza didn’t care about the advantage of the first game and attacked anyway. Those commanded by Vojvoda were objective and, as soon as they got the ball, they activated attacking players, such as Romarinho and Moisés, to finish on goal. In the first 15 minutes of the initial stage, Leão was superior and had great chances, but lost frequency over time and ended up conceding a goal at the beginning of the second stage.

Pikachu is captain in farewell

Yago Pikachu assumed the captaincy of Fortaleza against Ceará, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil Image: LC MOREIRA/ESTADÃO CONTENTS

About to leave Fortaleza, Yago Pikachu took the field as team captain in place of Titi. Tricolor do Pici is only waiting for the payment of the termination penalty to terminate the bond and release the player to Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan.

Chronology

Romarinho put Ceará’s defense in danger in the 7th minute of the first half, but the ball stopped in the hands of João Ricardo. The Tricolor attacked again with Pikachu and Moisés, at 13′ and 15′, but without much danger. Nino Paraíba tried to respond to Ceará, at 25′, but was stopped by Titi. Vovô presented danger again at 33′, in a free-kick from Vina straight to the goal, but spread by Fernando Miguel.

On the way back to the second stage, Vina scored in the 15th minute, and Pikachu tried to score in the 24th minute, but the ball deflected the mark. The alvinegra team showed danger again at 33′, with Iury Castilho, who was cut by Zé Welison. In addition, at 53′, Vina sent the ball on the crossbar.

Vina sends the crossbar in stoppage time

With a counterattack still in the midfield, Vina received from Peixoto and sent it first, in the 53rd minute of the second half, but the ball hit the crossbar. Disappointment for the fans and for the midfielder, who left the field crying.

next games

Ceará returns to the field on Saturday (16), when they receive Corinthians, at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. The next day, at 18:00, Fortaleza takes Atlético-GO away from home. The two teams from Ceará fight to leave the relegation zone of the tournament.

DATASHEET:

CEARÁ 1 x 0 FORTALEZA

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Round of 16 return game

Date and time: July 13, 2022 (Wednesday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Castelao (CE)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Lúcio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Luiz César de Oliveira Magalhães (FIfa/RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

goals: Vina (CEA), at 15′ of the 1st T

Yellow cards: Vina, Richardson, Jose Welison (CEA), Richardson; Romarinho, Felipe, Yago Pikachu (FOR)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba (Fernando Sobral), Messias, Richardson, Mendoza, Luiz Otávio, Zé Roberto (Cléber), Richard (Iury Castilho), Vina, Victor Luis (Bruno Pacheco) and Lima (Matheus Peixoto). Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel, Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi, Zé Welison, Ronald (Felipe), Hercules (Habraão), Juninho Capixaba, Yago Pikachu, Romarinho (Matheus Vargas) and Moisés (Silvio Romero). Technician: Juan Vojvoda.