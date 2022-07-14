Four ex-executives of the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant are sentenced to pay R$ 520 billion | World

A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced four former directors of the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, to pay 13.32 trillion yen (equivalent to R$ 520 billion) for have not avoided the disaster of 2011.

In the first instance, three men were exonerated – Tsunehisa Katsumata, former chairman of the board of directors of Tepco, Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro, former vice-chairmen – in addition to Masataka Shimizu, former director of the company, were sentenced to pay the astronomical amount as compensation for damages from the accident.

The lawsuit was initiated by the company’s shareholders for the nuclear disaster caused by a tsunami in 2011. They walked out of the Tokyo courtroom displaying posters with the messages: “shareholders win” and “responsibility recognized”.

In his decision, the judge considered “the notion of safety and responsibility necessary for an operator of a nuclear activity”, said the Japanese public TV channel NHK. Shareholder lawyers argued that the tragedy could have been avoided if Tepco officials had considered reports advocating preventive measures against a rising tide.

According to them, the plant’s security systems should have been installed at a higher place, as the site is located near the Pacific Ocean, in northeastern Japan.

Largest compensation in Japanese history

This is the largest indemnity ever awarded in a civil suit in Japan. Hiroyuki Kawai, one of the shareholders’ lawyer, called the decision “historic”. “We are aware that 13 trillion yen is far beyond their ability to pay,” he told reporters. However, according to him, the expectation is that the convicts will pay as much as possible.

“There are risks of human error in any technology. But nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment,” the shareholders said in a statement released after the decision. “The executives of the companies that operate the nuclear plants have an enormous responsibility, which cannot be compared with that of other companies”, adds the note.

Former executives said that the risks could not have been foreseen. “We once again express our most sincere apologies to Fukushima residents and members of society at large for causing problems and concerns,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson did not comment on the sentence or on a possible appeal.

Worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl

Three of the six reactors at the Fukushima nuclear power plant were in operation when a massive undersea earthquake triggered the devastating tsunami on March 11, 2011. The three reactors collapsed after cooling systems failed as waves flooded generators. reserve, causing the worst nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl accident in Ukraine.

Almost 12% of the Fukushima region was initially declared unsafe, but currently the situation affects only 2% of the territory. Still, the populations of many cities are much smaller today than they were before the accident.

In addition to the group’s shareholders, Tepco is the subject of lawsuits by several survivors of the tragedy. Six people claiming to have developed thyroid cancer due to radiation exposure sued the company.

In 2019, a court acquitted three former Tepco directors in the only criminal trial for the tragedy. The three are among the four sentenced by Wednesday’s sentence. They could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if found guilty of professional negligence that caused death and injury, but the court ruled that they could not have predicted the scale of the tsunami that triggered the disaster.

When the shareholder lawsuit was initiated in 2012, Hiroyuki Kawai said that Tepco’s top executives should be made to pay. “You may have to sell your houses. You may have to spend your retirement years in squalor,” he said at the time. “In Japan, nothing can be resolved and no progress can be made without giving personal responsibility,” he added.

Tepco is working on a long process of dismantling the nuclear plant, which is expected to take decades and is very expensive. The 2011 tsunami left 18,500 dead and missing.

