Friends: Creator donates $ 4 million for lack of black people – 07/12/2022 – Illustrated

Marta Kauffman, one of the creators of the TV series “Friends”, said she wants to donate US$ 4 million – about R$ 21 million – to an African-American studies project at Brandeis University, in the United States. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said that the initiative is a counterpart to the lack of black characters in the series.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last 20 years,” Kauffman said. “Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful to look in the mirror. I’m ashamed of what I didn’t know better 25 years ago,” said the author, referring to criticism about the lack of diversity in the award-winning series she created with David. Crane in 1994.

The amount donated will go towards the Marta F. Kauffman 78 Chair in African and Afro-American Studies at the university where the filmmaker studied, a liberal institution in the state of Massachusetts that is dedicated to teaching the arts.

Kauffman said it was initially “difficult and frustrating” to see “Friends” criticized for its lack of diverse characters on a show that ran for ten seasons. The series has earned tens of millions of dollars in distribution and streaming for its creators and a cast of actors including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Portraying a group of young friends who live on the Upper West Side, an area of ​​Manhattan, New York, “Friends” came to be criticized for its characters not interacting with black people.

“It was after what happened to George Floyd that I started to struggle with the fact that I had accepted institutional racism in ways I had never realized,” Kauffman said. “That was really the moment when I started to look at forms of participation. I knew then that I needed to correct myself.”