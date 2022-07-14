Fundo Soberano do ES signs a contract with the first 5 startups

The names of all the companies that will receive the first injection of resources by the Sovereign Fund of the State of Espírito Santo are out. Aevo (R$ 11 million), W.Dental (R$ 6.7 million), Takeat (R$ 400 thousand), Converta (R$ 300 thousand) and Actiz (R$ 600 thousand) will have, through the Investments in Participations (Funses 01), R$ 19 million in total. The contracts will be signed this Thursday morning at a ceremony at Palácio Anchieta with the presence of entrepreneurs and Governor Renato Casagrande.

“It is a day that I consider historic. We are using resources from current income to leverage the development of the State in the future, for future generations, when oil does not have the same relevance as today. This first wave of partnerships, with basic companies technology, shows what we want for the economy of the State: added value, innovation and diversification. The Sovereign Fund will act as an instrument for the development and diversification of the economy of Espírito Santo”, stated Casagrande to the column.