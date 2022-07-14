‘Furious Speed ​​10’. A24 is cut again for film recordings

THE freeway 24 will be cut again for the recordings of the tenth film in the saga Furious speed. Closing will last from this monday (11) to wednesday (13)between the 6 am and 8 pmin the sense that it links Village of Samardanin Vila Real, the Vila Pouca de Aguiar.

Until the end of July, more traffic cuts are expected on the A24 section and more restrictions on the motorway that connects Visited Chaves. O new closure will take place between the days 18th and 21st of this monthdue to filming of the saga starring the actor Vin Diesel. The cuts in the highway will be duly monitored by the Republican National Guard (GNR) from Vila Real. In addition, it is known that there will be a helicopter in the shooting of the new film. It is estimated that the aerial vehicle will fly over the area of ​​a valley that crosses a large viaduct.

The districts of Vila Real and Viseu have been the scene of the recordings of the continuation of the saga Furious speed since month of June. The tenth feature film will be the end of the saga and will be divided into two parts.

the cast of furious speed 10 has names like Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Charlize Theron (cipher), Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez (letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearcand), Jordana Brewster (Mia) and ludacris (Tej Parker). also the portuguese Daniela Melchior is part of the cast of the new film in the saga, although the role of the actress has not yet been revealed.

The filming of the plot will go through places like the UK, Italy and Portugal. The feature film has the argument of Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and the production is in charge of the actor Vin Diesel, as well as of Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Justin Lin.

