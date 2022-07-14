Galaxy Z Flip 4 is approved by Anatel and can now be sold in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Samsung is getting ready to launch its next wave of foldable cell phones. Meanwhile, the expected Galaxy Z Flip 4 made a brief visit to Brazil and was approved by the Anatel this Tuesday (12). With the certification, the smartphone with flexible screen can now be officially sold in national commerce.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes Anatel and can now be sold in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

Approval is for cell phone model SM-F721B. The code also appears in documentation from NBTC, the equivalent agency to Anatel in Thailand, where the name “Galaxy Z Flip4” is mentioned, according to Abhishek Yadav on the 13th. The Asian entity also certified the Galaxy Z Fold 4 under the SM-F936B/DS model.

The model was also cited by the Dutch GalaxyClub.

Anatel files accessed by technoblog give other details about the future foldable smartphone. This is the case of the manufacturing units located in Campinas (SP), Manaus (AM), Vietnam and Korea. Regarding connectivity, the technical compliance certificate mentions Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, NFC and Wireless PowerShare.

The document also brings a surprise: “the product will be marketed” with the EP-TA800B charger, 25 watts. If you have followed the latest releases in the sector, you should know that Samsung followed in Apple’s footsteps and stopped offering the accessory in the boxes of some models. However, it is better to wait for confirmation.

There are also mentions of batteries. The certificate indicates that the phone will have model components EB-BF723ABY and EB-BF724ABY. Anatel, on the other hand, has not yet made available the documents for the two pieces.

Anatel document informs that Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be sold with the charger (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Galaxy Z Flip 4: what to expect? When will you arrive in Brazil?

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 tends to make up the new generation of foldable phones from Samsung, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone is expected to maintain the same aesthetics as previous generations. This is what the renderings revealed by the 91 Mobiles in partnership with Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, on May 11.

This means that the smartphone must follow the same flip format as before. On the outside, the model tends to keep the secondary screen for viewing notifications, controlling music playback, and accessing other quick information. Samsung may also keep the dual 12-megapixel camera.

The inside will probably be the same. This means that the inner screen will be flexible with thin edges and a small hole for the front camera. The website expects the following dimensions: 165.1mm high, 71.9mm wide and 7.2mm thick.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 hasn’t had many details revealed yet. But the advanced datasheet is expected to be led by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. There are also bets that the battery will get bigger in the new generation.

The release date in Brazil is still a mystery. However, taking last year’s calendar into account, Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August.