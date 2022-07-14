‘Gangue da Correntinha’ steals necklaces, cell phones and wallets from those who pass through Praça da Sé, in downtown São Paulo; watch videos | Sao Paulo

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of committing thefts and robberies in Praça da Séin the central region of São Paulo, on Tuesday night (12).

Among the prisoners there are four adults, who had their preventive detention decreed by the SP Justice, and three minors, who must be admitted to the CASA Foundation. The youngest, just 13 years old, has been arrested five times for theft.

Police say the suspects are part of the call. “Gang da Correntinha”, a group formed by young people and teenagers who steal necklaces, watches, cell phones and wallets of people passing through the Center, despite the presence of the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) and the Military Police.

Images obtained by the investigators show that groups of up to 10 young people, including boys and girls, gather around the square to choose the victims of the robberies.

Despite the arrest of seven suspects on Tuesday, other robbers continued operating in the region this Wednesday (13). Aggressively, they pull chains from their necks and pursue victims who resist their approaches.

1 of 1 Region of Praça da Sé in São Paulo (SP) in a 2020 photo — Photo: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Region of Praça da Sé in São Paulo (SP) in a 2020 photo — Photo: RENATO S. CERQUEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Those who work in the Praça da Sé region reported that this gang activity is frequent.

“It’s 15 to 20 [vezes ao dia], at least. He’s always scary, right? We have no security. There’s no way to be safe in this situation,” said a trader, who declined to be identified.

According to delegate Fábio Dare, the next stage of the investigation is to look for people who receive chains, watches and cell phones.

“It’s essential because without the receiver you start to make it difficult for the robbers and those who are there at the base trying to steal or steal any object from any citizen in the central region of São Paulo”, said Dare.