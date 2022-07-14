Globo – Film Schedule from July 16th to 22nd

Check out Globo’s film schedule from July 16 to 22.
Saturday, 07/16/2022
owl II
Learning With Grandma
Original Title: Grandma
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Paul Weitz
Cast: Judy Greer, Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner, Marcia Gay Harden
Class: Comedy
Elle closed herself off from the world after losing her partner, with whom she lived for 38 years. She will have to get out of “her protective bubble” when her granddaughter asks for help.
Saturday Session
Hook – Return of Captain Hook
Original Title: Hook
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1991
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Maggie Smith, Bob
Hoskins, Caroline Goodall
Class: Adventure, fantasy
Long after leaving Neverland, Peter Pan, who is now known as Peter Banning, will have to remember his origins to save his children.
supercine
Little Miss Sunshine
Original Title: Little Miss Sunshine
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Jonathan Dayton; Valerie Faris
Cast: Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin,
Paul Dano
Class: Drama
The Hoovers are a chaotic family. Even so, they team up on a trip to support their youngest in a beauty contest.
owl I
Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked the World
Original Title: Foxcatcher
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Bennett Miller
Cast: Channing Tatum, Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller
Class: Drama
Olympic champion of Greco-Roman wrestling, Mark, receives an invitation to work with millionaire John Du Pont. Attracted by the salary, Mark accepts the proposal.
Sunday, 07/17/2022
owl II
Love in Sampa
Original Title: Love in Sampa
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Carlos Alberto Riccelli; Kim Riccelli;
Cast: Carlos Alberto Riccelli, Bruna Lombardi, Eduardo Moscovis, Rodrigo
Lombardi, Marcello Airoldi, Mia Mello
Class: Romance
Several stories that have the city of São Paulo as a backdrop.
Maximum temperature
The Incredibles 2
Original Title: Incredibles 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Brad Bird
Cast: Bob Odenkirk;Catherine Keener;Craig T. Nelson;Holly Hunter;Samuel L.Jackson;Sarah Vowell
Class: Animation
When government aid is canceled, Helena takes a new job. While Bob takes care of the kids, Elastigirl saves the city.
Major Sunday
momentum
Original Title: Momentum
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: S. Stephen Campanelli
Cast: Morgan Freeman, James Purefoy, Olga Kurylenko, Jenna Saras, Karl
Thaning, Lisa Leonard
Class: Action
The thief Alex is summoned by her ex-partner to one last blow. However, a brutal killer is on the hunt for her and she must uncover the lies behind the heist.
movie theater
Armageddon
Original Title: Armageddon
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1998
Director: Michael Bay
Cast: Ben Affleck; Steve Buscemi; Will Patton; Billy Bob Thornton; Liv Tyler;
Bruce Willis
Class: Science Fiction
To prevent an asteroid from crashing into Earth, NASA sends a team of oil drillers to it to place a nuclear charge at its center.
Monday, 07/18/2022
Afternoon session
Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful
Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Country of Origin: Australian, American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: John Pasquin
Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano
Class: Cop comedy
Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she is reassigned, but returns to active duty to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.
Hot screen
Overcoming: The Miracle of Faith
Original Title: Breakthrough
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Roxann Dawson
Cast: Josh Lucas, Mike Colter, Topher Grace, Chrissy Metz
Class: Drama
John has his promising future thrown away by a tragic accident. Certain that her faith can change the course of things, Joyce, his mother, asks God for a miracle.
Tuesday, 07/19/2022
Afternoon session
The little Prince
Original Title: The Little Prince
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Mark Osborne
Cast: Various
Class: Adventure
A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.
Wednesday, 07/20/2022
Afternoon session
The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins
Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek
Cast: Bill Cobbs;Glenn Close;Julia Stiles;Kathy Bates;Octavia Spencer;Sophie Nélisse
Class: Dramatic Comedy, family
Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s birth mother.
Thursday, 07/21/2022
Afternoon session
The new Cinderella
Original Title: A Cinderella Story
Country of Origin: American/Canadian
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina
King, Julie Gonzalo
Class: Comedy, Romance
Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming online, who is the most popular boy in school.
Friday, 07/22/2022
Afternoon session
river 2
Original Title: Rio 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast:
Class: Comedy
Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Its owners find the feather of a hyacinth macaw, which could mean that Blu and his family are not the last of the species.
owl I
Working for the Enemy
Original Title: 99 Homes
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Ramin Bahrani
Cast: Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon, Tim Guinee, Jamie
Elliott, Noah Lomax
Class: Drama
Nash lost the house because of the mortgage. He agrees to work with the real estate agent responsible for the loss, but his conscience begins to haunt him.