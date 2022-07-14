Globo – Film Schedule from July 16th to 22nd

Check out Globo’s film schedule from July 16 to 22.

Saturday, 07/16/2022

owl II

Learning With Grandma

Original Title: Grandma

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Paul Weitz

Cast: Judy Greer, Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner, Marcia Gay Harden

Class: Comedy

Elle closed herself off from the world after losing her partner, with whom she lived for 38 years. She will have to get out of “her protective bubble” when her granddaughter asks for help.

Saturday Session

Hook – Return of Captain Hook

Original Title: Hook

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1991

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Maggie Smith, Bob

Hoskins, Caroline Goodall

Class: Adventure, fantasy

Long after leaving Neverland, Peter Pan, who is now known as Peter Banning, will have to remember his origins to save his children.

supercine

Little Miss Sunshine

Original Title: Little Miss Sunshine

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Jonathan Dayton; Valerie Faris

Cast: Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin,

Paul Dano

Class: Drama

The Hoovers are a chaotic family. Even so, they team up on a trip to support their youngest in a beauty contest.

owl I

Foxcatcher – A Story That Shocked the World

Original Title: Foxcatcher

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Bennett Miller

Cast: Channing Tatum, Steve Carell, Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller

Class: Drama

Olympic champion of Greco-Roman wrestling, Mark, receives an invitation to work with millionaire John Du Pont. Attracted by the salary, Mark accepts the proposal.

Sunday, 07/17/2022

owl II

Love in Sampa

Original Title: Love in Sampa

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Carlos Alberto Riccelli; Kim Riccelli;

Cast: Carlos Alberto Riccelli, Bruna Lombardi, Eduardo Moscovis, Rodrigo

Lombardi, Marcello Airoldi, Mia Mello

Class: Romance

Several stories that have the city of São Paulo as a backdrop.

Maximum temperature

The Incredibles 2

Original Title: Incredibles 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Bob Odenkirk;Catherine Keener;Craig T. Nelson;Holly Hunter;Samuel L.Jackson;Sarah Vowell

Class: Animation

When government aid is canceled, Helena takes a new job. While Bob takes care of the kids, Elastigirl saves the city.

Major Sunday

momentum

Original Title: Momentum

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: S. Stephen Campanelli

Cast: Morgan Freeman, James Purefoy, Olga Kurylenko, Jenna Saras, Karl

Thaning, Lisa Leonard

Class: Action

The thief Alex is summoned by her ex-partner to one last blow. However, a brutal killer is on the hunt for her and she must uncover the lies behind the heist.

movie theater

Armageddon

Original Title: Armageddon

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1998

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Ben Affleck; Steve Buscemi; Will Patton; Billy Bob Thornton; Liv Tyler;

Bruce Willis

Class: Science Fiction

To prevent an asteroid from crashing into Earth, NASA sends a team of oil drillers to it to place a nuclear charge at its center.

Monday, 07/18/2022

Afternoon session

Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful

Original Title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Country of Origin: Australian, American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: John Pasquin

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano

Class: Cop comedy

Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she is reassigned, but returns to active duty to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.

Hot screen

Overcoming: The Miracle of Faith

Original Title: Breakthrough

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Roxann Dawson

Cast: Josh Lucas, Mike Colter, Topher Grace, Chrissy Metz

Class: Drama

John has his promising future thrown away by a tragic accident. Certain that her faith can change the course of things, Joyce, his mother, asks God for a miracle.

Tuesday, 07/19/2022

Afternoon session

The little Prince

Original Title: The Little Prince

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Mark Osborne

Cast: Various

Class: Adventure

A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.

Wednesday, 07/20/2022

Afternoon session

The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins

Original Title: The Great Gilly Hopkins

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek;Stephen Herek

Cast: Bill Cobbs;Glenn Close;Julia Stiles;Kathy Bates;Octavia Spencer;Sophie Nélisse

Class: Dramatic Comedy, family

Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s birth mother.

Thursday, 07/21/2022

Afternoon session

The new Cinderella

Original Title: A Cinderella Story

Country of Origin: American/Canadian

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, Regina

King, Julie Gonzalo

Class: Comedy, Romance

Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming online, who is the most popular boy in school.

Friday, 07/22/2022

Afternoon session

river 2

Original Title: Rio 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast:

Class: Comedy

Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Its owners find the feather of a hyacinth macaw, which could mean that Blu and his family are not the last of the species.

owl I

Working for the Enemy

Original Title: 99 Homes

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Cast: Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Michael Shannon, Tim Guinee, Jamie

Elliott, Noah Lomax

Class: Drama

Nash lost the house because of the mortgage. He agrees to work with the real estate agent responsible for the loss, but his conscience begins to haunt him.