Google releases Beta 4, last version before official release – Tecnoblog

The week is full of news for cell phone operating systems. O Google released this Wednesday (13) the version beta 4 of Android 13. It is the last one before the official launch, which should arrive in the coming weeks, according to the company. The update brings the final touches to the system for developers to be able to update their apps.

Android 13 (Image: Vitor Padua / Tecnoblog)

Android 13 Beta 4 is available for Google’s Pixel line-up, from Pixel 4 onwards, either through factory images for direct installation or through “over the air” updates, downloaded directly to the device.

Cell phones from other brands can also receive the system, but it is necessary to directly consult the manufacturers’ websites and, in some cases, register as a developer. Xiaomi, Lenovo and Nokia are some of the participants in the program.

What’s New in Android 13 Beta 4

Google says it has fixed issues with Bluetooth pairing, the Google Camera app, system information, and the playback screen.

In terms of news, the company highlights some of the system, but not specifically from this beta version:

There are possibly a few new details here and there, which we’ll discover as enthusiasts and professionals test out Beta 4 over the next few days.

Behind the scenes of the platform, the company points out that SDK and NDK APIs are already in their final versions, as well as some system behaviors and interface restrictions. For developers, this means the release is well prepared for testing application compatibility.

