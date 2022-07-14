Have you ever thought about renting a tree house? Check out 22 luxury accommodations | Tourism and Travel

Would you stay in a tree house? Not those little ones for children, but a complete one, even with a living room and spa area, with sauna and whirlpool, in addition to glass roofs to enjoy the sky and nature?

Check out 22 Luxurious Treehouses You Can Rent at Airbnb:

1 of 22 Treehouse in Virginia, United States — Photo: Handout / Airbnb Tree house in Virginia, United States — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

The tree house located in the town of Bridgewater, Virginia, United States, is about 121 square meters and is located in the middle of a pine forest and next to a river.

The view of the forest can be enjoyed even while bathing, having a deck with a copper bathtub for two people, with hot water.

2 of 22 Bamboo tree house — Photo: Publicity/ Airbnb Bamboo tree house — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

With an all-bamboo structure, this house is located in Ninh Bình province, Vietnam. The spacious lodge offers hammocks, chairs that follow a bird’s-nest aesthetic, and more.

3 of 22 Tree house in Australia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb Tree house in Australia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

For those who want to enjoy the nature experience with the family, the house located in Butchers Creek, Queensland, Australia, has two bedrooms. Those staying in this house will be able to venture out on trails, streams, waterfalls and live with some animals, such as kangaroos.

4 of 22 Tree house with glass roof in Australia — Photo: Handout / Airbnb Tree house with glass roof in Australia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

For those who like to travel in a group, the house located in the pine forest of the city of Baguio, in the Philippines, has seven residences, which accommodate up to 30 guests. With a wooden deck 9 meters high, tourists enjoy the view of the mountain ranges, with the entire house made of glass.

Tree in the middle of the room

5 of 22 Tree house in Indonesia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb Tree house in Indonesia — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

In this accommodation, the tree crosses the middle of the structure of the room, reminiscent of the constructions of children’s houses. Located in Jawa Barat, Indonesia, the place offers a pool, in addition to being close to the beach.

6 of 22 Treehouse in Costa Rica — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb Tree house in Costa Rica — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

This glass dome, in the province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica, offers a view of nature, with the animals in their natural habitat, trees and mountains.

7 of 22 Tree house in Tuscany, Italy — Photo: Handout / Airbnb Tree house in Tuscany, Italy — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

The tree house located in Tuscany, Italy, has walls made of chalkboards, allowing guests to read messages from others who have passed by and leave new texts.

8 of 22 House offers 180° views of the forest — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb House offers 180° views of the forest — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

Designed with a 180° glass structure, the accommodation in Quintana Roo, Mexico, has a cozy bed, a minibar for making snacks and coffee and an outdoor shower for bathing in the midst of nature.

9 of 22 Chulavista Summit in Cantabria, Spain — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb Chulavista dome in Cantabria, Spain — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

The Chulavista Dome is a geodesic dome high in the trees in Cantabria, Spain. It has 2 floors and is built around 3 ash trees, a tree native to Cantabria. The huge windows and the large terrace offer panoramic views of the valley and forests.

10 of 22 Tree house with spa — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb Tree house with spa — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

A luxurious option, the house in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France, has a private jacuzzi. Built at 7 meters high, close to the medieval village of Mont-Saint-Jean, it has a balcony with a wide view of the region.

11 of 22 Tree house in Ličko-senjska županija, Croatia — Photo: Handout / arbnb Tree house in Ličko-senjska županija, Croatia — Photo: Handout / arbnb

Unlike many of the options, this house located in Ličko-senjska županija, Croatia, doesn’t just have a bed and a bathroom, it has a full kitchen and a living area with a TV.

12 of 22 Tree house in Sexten, Italy. — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb Tree house in Sexten, Italy. — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb

With good stewardship, this tree house in Sexten, Italy has a surface area of ​​35 square meters. The 3.5 meters high wooden structures were created according to modern bioarchitecture concepts. The structure has an independent bathtub and even a sauna and has a window overlooking the Sesto Sundial.

13 of 22 Tree house with outdoor tub — Photo: Publicity / airbnb Tree house with bathtub in the outdoor area — Photo: Disclosure / airbnb

The house located in Nairobi, Kenya, allows for a nice bath in the outdoor area, with the view and sounds of nature. For those who are more shy, the house also has a pool, as well as space for a fire pit.

14 of 22 Treehouse County Wicklow, Ireland — Photo: Handout / arbnb Treehouse in County Wicklow, Ireland — Photo: Handout / arbnb

Built on a hill in County Wicklow, Ireland, the house is entirely solar powered. To make the most of nature, the space has an outdoor kitchen and a balcony overlooking a farm.

15 of 22 Tree house with spa — Photo: Publicity / airbnb Tree house with spa — Photo: Publicity / airbnb

The all-wood house in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France, has a spa built into the deck. There is also a luxurious dining area.

16 of 22 Treehouse in Eskilstrup, Denmark — Photo: airbnb Tree house in Eskilstrup, Denmark — Photo: airbnb

More like the houses seen in American movies, this lodge in Eskilstrup, Denmark, has a small space with a bed and shelves. Nature can be observed through the large window and glass ceiling.

17 of 22 House overlooking the sea in Greece. — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb House overlooking the sea in Greece. — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb

The house in Peloponnisos, Greece, is set amidst a pine forest, olive groves and valleys on the horizon. The building has 2 floors, with space for the whole family.

18 of 22 Tree house overlooking the sea — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb Tree house overlooking the sea — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

In addition to the trees, the house in Tekirdag, Turkey, offers a view of the sea, ideal for those who also enjoy water activities. The building is on the property of a hotel, has 2 floors and all the rooms of a house: living room, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms.

19 of 22 Inca tree house — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb Inca tree house — Photo: Publicity / Airbnb

The house located in Cusco, Peru, has a view of the valley. In addition to all the structure, for an additional cost, the guest can join a cooking course on a dish of their choice.

20 of 22 Tree house in South Africa — Photo: Disclosure / Aibnb Tree house in South Africa — Photo: Disclosure / Aibnb

Despite the glass walls, the house in Mpumalanga, South Africa, is covered in Jacaranda trees, providing an intimate atmosphere.

21 of 22 Treehouse in Hawaii — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb Tree house in Hawaii — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

In the climate of Hawaii, United States, the house built in the middle of a fruit farm will provide several options for relaxation, with an infrared sauna, outdoor shower and whirlpool.

22 of 22 Tree house in the United States — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb Tree house in the United States — Photo: Disclosure / Airbnb

For living with wildlife, the house is located on a reserve of more than 40 hectares in North Carolina, United States, close to the Raven Rock complex, a US government military installation.