“He wants to sign…”; Midfielder asks for R$ 900 thousand in salary and Barros is warned at Palmeiras

Palmeiras has a very important game this Thursday (14), when they will face São Paulo, for the second match of the Brazil’s Cup . Because of the first game, Verdão needs to reverse the result of 1 x 0 in Morumbi. Allianz Parque will be full to welcome and cheer a lot for Verdão to achieve this classification and, thus, advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

About the ball market, the direction of Palmeiras is already being informed that Nicolas De La Cruz wants an ‘above average’ salary to sign with a new club. He has a contract with River Plate until December, he should not renew and, as he will be “free” to sign a new contract, he wants to receive good money in the negotiations.

The Uruguayan midfielder wants to pocket (with gloves and wages) something around R$900,000 per month. The values ​​are very high, even for Palmeiras, who can even pay, but they need to think very carefully, even more so because of the recent signings they have made. Atlético-MG is Verdão’s main competitor in Brazilian football.

There are also European clubs eyeing De Lá Cruz. The Palmeiras leaders rule out paying any amount at this time to River Plate, which asks for a high even with the Uruguayan at the end of his contract. Speculation is that the Argentines want something around 10 million euros (BRL 54 million at the current price).

De Lá Cruz pleases Abel Ferreira a lot, who would like to have him in the squad, but will not put pressure on the managers and remains calm. He would be the replacement for Gustavo Scarpa, who will not stay at the Club after the end of the contract and will leave for football in the Old Continent.