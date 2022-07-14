“He was excited”; Renato Gaúcho pleases, but another Brazilian coach gains strength to be announced at Santos

Santos continues to search for a new commander after the dismissal of Fabian Bustos. Several names were considered, from Brazilians to foreigners. President Andrés Rueda understands that there is no way to make dangerous bets, even more so because the season is very advanced and will end in November due to the World Cup in Qatar.

This Thursday (14), the “UOL Esporte” portal brought a update about the current scenario. After the arrival of Newton Drummond as a football executive, Alvinegro Praiano wants to close the hiring of a new coach in the coming days. Also according to the investigation of the report, probably the hired technician will be Brazilian.

Among the possibilities, Guto Ferreira pleases. It is worth remembering that he is free on the market after recent work in Bahia. UOL Esporte points out that the commander was very excited about the possibility of working at Santos, but he needs to be contacted to say “yes”. On social networks, Guto divides opinions.

Odair Hellmann it is one more thing to consider, but the contractual problems that need to be resolved make the deal complicated and, therefore, it must not have advanced between the parties. With that, Guto Ferreira can gain even more strength in the next few hours to reach Peixão.

Renato Gaucho he has defenders on the board, which he believes to be the ideal commander. However, he receives a high salary and it would be a big investment to have him: “His arrival would depend on a “discount” in relation to what he earned in his last jobs”, said an excerpt from the UOL report.