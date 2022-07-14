Here are the secrets to having skin like Jennifer Aniston

When it comes to the skin of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston , everyone knows that there are many factors that influence that smooth and blemish-free complexion – including the infamous Photoshop. However, there are some truths that we can adopt for our daily lives and, of course, improve our care routine.







For this, we always need the help of a dermatologist, and we count on the insights of Dr. Simone Neri dermatologist and trichologist, to understand how to have skin like the eternal Rachel from Friends.

SPECIAL CARE FOR MATURE SKIN

For the doctor, from the age of 30 onwards, the skin already starts to show the action of time and sun, starting the decline in collagen formation (which gives structure to the skin). “At this stage, I recommend procedures that stimulate the formation of collagen as a collagen biostimulator, technologies such as radiofrequency for mild to moderate sagging, in addition to starting with the application of hyaluronic acid-based skin fillers to maintain the facial structure”, she explains. “Botulinum toxin should always be part of this phase of life on a biannual basis.”

In the following decade, at 40, the speed of the aging curve increases, especially in women. This is for two reasons: the first is the action of a metalloproteinase that starts to destroy collagen fibers, and the second is due to the action of menopause, which directly impacts the firmness of the skin due to the lack of estrogen.

“In addition to this, there begins to be a consumption of facial fat and a resorption of the bones of the face, similar to the process that occurs in the bones of the body, osteopenia and osteoporosis”, she continues.

The result of this is the formation of wrinkles and sagging on the face and body – with a degree that will vary depending on the lifestyle and genetics of each woman.

THE IDEAL SKINCARE OF MATURE WOMEN

Like Jennifer Aniston, every woman who wants to age well needs to have a skin care routine. For Simone, the ideal skincare for mature women consists of:

Hygiene

“The ideal is to take good care of skin hygiene to remove impurities that clog pores and impact the emergence of acne and premature aging”, he explains.

hydration

“Proper skin hydration is an important step to keep the skin’s protective lipid mantle up to date. It’s always good to remember that even oily skin needs hydration, so a visit to the dermatologist is ideal to choose the best product for each skin type,” he says.

Photoprotection

“Protecting the skin against the sun’s ultraviolet radiation will complete your skincare routine preventing blemishes, wrinkles and the dreaded skin cancer”, he continues.

Jennifer Aniston’s Routine

We’re not talking about Jennifer Aniston for nothing. Recently, Shani Darden a beautician who takes care of the skin of the actress and other Hollywood stars, told the North American Glamor magazine what is not lacking in the care of the protagonist of Friends.

The first point is, precisely, photoprotection, which can never fail! “Sun exposure is the number one cause of aging, so you want to make sure you’re taking care of your skin,” she says. By the way, this combo includes hand and lip care, which must also be properly protected.

Another important point is investing in vitamin C to add an extra layer of protection to the skin. Other than that, Shani’s third tip is to not overdo it or drastically change your skin care routine.

“Many people ask me how they should adapt their skin care routines in the summer, for example. If you’re using the right products, you don’t need to change much. Because of the temperatures, your skin can get more oily. That’s why , one of the things I usually recommend is to replace your moisturizer with a lighter one”, he explains.