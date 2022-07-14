Housi’s plan to become the “Windows of real estate”

Alexandre Lafer Frankel, founder and CEO of Housi

Furnished apartments, for short seasons, in the concept of housing on demand. It was with this approach that, in 2019, Alexandre Lafer Frankel created Housi, which focused on leasing and managing properties for Vitacon, its parent company, and for investors who acquired units from the developer.

In the first months of the operation, the businessman got tired of hearing that the fight ahead of the Vitacon spin-off was thankless. The reason? It would be difficult to break new ground in a sector dominated by traditional groups and which was witnessing the advancement of increasingly capitalized proptechs. Some, newly raised to unicorn status.

However, three years later, Housi not only denied these less optimistic predictions, but also achieved, in that short interval, something unusual even for established names in the real estate market: national scale.

From its presence in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, just before the arrival of the pandemic, the startup evolved to a portfolio of more than 60 thousand apartments, in more than 120 cities. And it already has plans to gain even more ground, even outside the country.

“We are growing 350% per year and the projection is to exceed R$ 100 million in revenue in 2022”, says Frankel, to NeoFeed. “We have a PSV (General Sales Value) close to R$ 20 billion. We are talking about 4 to 5 times more than the volume of launches of the largest developer in Brazil.”

To reach this level in such a short time, without having any land or bricks, Housi expanded its range with regional developers, most of them small and medium-sized. Today, more than 200 partners are plugged into the platform, which has also started to include hotel and B&B rooms.

In parallel to these ventures that began to incorporate Housi’s signature on their banners, the company created an arm to market these partners’ assets with investors across the country.

The most recent move, however, and the one on which the startup is focusing its efforts, goes by the name of AppSpace. It is an application that brings together specialized companies, with products and services related to housing, and that start to “equip” the projects of the Housi network.

In a few months, the company has already attracted around 50 partners. The list goes through names like Localiza, with a car service by subscription; Unilever, with Omo Lavanderia; Magazine Luiza, with the rental of home appliances; and BikeGo, for shared bikes.

Based on a shared revenue model, the partnerships bring a package to the ventures, with offers such as electric car sharing; insurance; health, cleaning and pet services; fitness centers; and mini markets.

“AppSpace is our Windows,” explains Frankel. “We understand that, like any hardware, a building needs an operating system. And our vision is to be the operating system that digitizes real estate hardware and connects developments.”

One of the partnerships that just came out in the oven was signed with Samsung, for the installation of technology equipment hubs, starting with devices for gamers. Another contract, in the process of being signed, involves a large automaker and the offer of car-sharing.

“We are embarking on options for sustainable energy, electric cars, mobility, well-being,” notes Frankel. “When we plug in these solutions, we are automatically transforming that building, often from a small developer, into an ESG enterprise.”

This model is also beginning to attract the interest of larger builders and developers. Recently, listed companies, such as Tenda and Moura Dubeux, started to adopt “Windows” from Housi, which has been having a series of conversations with other large groups in the sector.

“This model is the pure spirit of the platform and allows for a multitude of applications and offers”, says Alberto Ajzental, coordinator of the real estate business development course at FGV. “And it brings something that, in general, buildings don’t have: intelligence.”

Based on this concept, Housi has the ambitious goal of growing three times its base of units in the second half of the year. One of the priorities is to strengthen the presence in the North of the country, the only region that still clashes in the company’s “heat map”.

Soon, this map will also gain new frontiers. In partnership with local developers with businesses abroad – whose names were not revealed – the company prepares its luggage to embark the AppSpace in ventures outside Brazil.

Portugal will probably be the first international destination, still in 2022, with a base of three developments. In 2023, the next stopovers should include Latin America, in countries like Colombia, Chile and Mexico. There are still initial conversations involving the American market.

“In practice, this process is almost organic and software driven. It’s just a matter of adapting the technology,” notes Frankel. “But let’s start with our feet on the ground, to understand these markets before we really expand.”

The same caution is being adopted for another plan in the Brazilian market. In the medium term, Housi wants to test the offer of financial products and services, with a portfolio that can integrate, for example, financing options for developers and buyers.

“We already have several conversations in this direction, but we don’t want to do 300 things at the same time”, says the businessman. “It is an aspect to be explored in the near future. Now, our focus is on crossing the desert.”

pink camel

In a drier time for startups, Housi is in good shape to cross the desert mentioned by Frankel. With a gross margin of over 40%, the operation reached break even at the end of 2021 and the network effect of its model is one of the elements behind this equation.

“Our marketing budget is very small, but the sector invests, on average, 6% of its PSV in this area”, he says. “So, with the resources that developers use to launch projects with our brand, in fact, Housi’s investment exceeds hundreds of millions of reais.”

With a focus on “storing water” since the company’s inception, Frankel jokes that Housi has been called the “pink camel”. The nickname refers to startups that prioritize the sustainability of their operations, to the detriment of growth at any cost, and the color of the company’s brand.

However, just as Housi’s viability was questioned at the beginning of the company, this attitude and the fact that it stood on its own two feet for most of these three years – the company received a single contribution, of R$ 50 million, from Redpoint events, have already been questioned a lot.

In 2020, the company even took the path to an IPO at B3. But withdrew from the plan after the offer did not draw the market’s attention, due to still modest indicators. Housi had 11,000 properties under management and, a year earlier, had recorded revenue of R$5 million.

“Many investors said that we were growing less than we should because we didn’t burn cash in acquiring customers”, he says. “At the same time, there were companies that never delivered results and were worth five times an MRV and a Cyrela. There was clearly an exaggeration.”

He notes that Amazon’s model was followed by much of the market. In other words, to raise funds at scale and grow aggressively to, at some point, begin to reverse loss-making operations.

“The fact is that there is only one Amazon and another 100,000 that didn’t work out”, he says. “And now you start to see this wave of layoffs and the shift in discourse.”

Although Frankel does not name names, the list of startups that face difficulties in this scenario and that promoted layoffs includes industry unicorns such as QuintoAndar and Loft. This does not mean that Housi has an easy path to follow in its expansion.

With some differentials in its proposals, the list of competitors includes Loft itself, which operates in this space through Nomah. Another rival is the Mexican Casai, which arrived in Brazil in 2021, after raising US$ 53 million from funds such as Andreessen Horowitz.

The competition also includes names such as JFL Living, the leasing arm of the developer JFL, and companies such as Tabas and Yuca, a coliving startup that has also been expanding its model towards partnerships with developers.