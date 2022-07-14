How did Battle Royale come about? Curiosities and the Future…

What few people know is that the creation for this modality began in 1999 through a novel written by Koushun Takami, which was also adapted into a movie, which, to be honest, I didn’t watch it, but saying by the plot, let’s say it’s very similar to the famous movie “The Hunger Games” starring Jennifer Lawrence, in which the government draws a boy and a girl to go fight to the death on a battlefield, surrounded by other young people, where unfortunately only one survives.

Source: Internet – Caption: Battle Royale Movie Cover

WHAT WAS THE FIRST GAME RELEASED IN THIS STYLE?

The biggest fight in the world of games is who created this modality / style first, because of this it divides different opinions, but most say it was developed in 2012 by Mojang Studios, through the game Minecraft with the player’s focus on survival.

However, the modality/style only consolidated worldwide in 2017 with the launch of PUBG, which sold more than 25 million units, and in its wake came the launch of Fortnite, with several legal problems being the developer accused of plagiarism, among several other releases. on the market, the existing ones had to adapt and included the Battle Royale mode in the franchise, just like Call of Duty did.

Source: Internet – Caption: Minecraft Graphic in 2012

THE FUTURE

With the most sought after style among gamers, creators tend to compete to gain recognition and success, creating and reinventing the mode, making it more attractive, as the Fall Guys franchise did in a more Cartoon look that has conquered thousands of fans lately.

Source: Internet – Caption: Show Ariana Grande in-game Fortnite

In addition, for the next few years, more and more developers will create different games, news and updates related to the metaverse, for example. Have you heard about the partnership made between singer Ariana Grande and Fortnite in the construction of a metaverse? The idea was to perform a musical presentation in an interactive way, allowing users to not only play games, but also watch movies and shows. Thus, through avatars, the players’ experience became more realistic, as well as the contact with the environment.

It is important to clarify that the various updates bring more immersive and engaging interactions for all age groups, and with technological advances, as well as with investments, it will allow the metaverse to become increasingly concrete. In addition to the main benefits that the metaverse will provide in the digital environment, it is also important to be aware of the harms of this new technology, which we will address in another article.