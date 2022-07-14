How to connect YouTube account on TikTok

Sharing TikTok videos on other social networks is super easy, but you can also connect YouTube to your profile, you know? This allows people who follow you to find you there on Google’s video platform with ease!

Curious to know how to link? It’s very practical, see! Just take a look at the article below and I’ll show you how to do it.

How to link YouTube on TikTok

Open TikTok (Android | iOS) and tap “Profile” in the lower right corner; Tap “Edit Profile” below your photo; In the “Social” section, tap “Add YouTube to your profile”; Choose an account you want to add and then just confirm.

Connect your YouTube profile with TikTok for easy access to the platform (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

I said it was easy! So you can connect the two video platforms and your community can access your channel directly from TikTok!

Share this tip with your TikToker friend so he can make the most of the platform! I’ll be back soon with more amazing tips for you! Keep an eye out!