“I would do crazy things”; Palmeiras fans ‘lobby’ for hiring a player dismissed by Jorge Jesus

O palm trees has one of the strongest squads in Brazilian and South American football, so much so that in the last two years it has won the Copa Libertadores da América and has been considered the favorite to win this current edition, after several routs. The team led by Abel Ferreira has experienced athletes, but also with the base, balancing the average age and bringing positive results.

Even knowing all this, the board’s intention was to increase the options available, especially in the attack sector, who had not received replacement for the departures of Deyverson and Luiz Adriano. After receiving several negatives, Verdão was successful and guaranteed 2 reinforcements to the sector, which will soon be available.

Although, already knowing that Gustavo Scarpa will soon lose, there is a concern for a replacement to arrive soon, even if there are still a few months left for shirt 14 to say goodbye. Among several possibilities, one that emerged was Nicolás De La Cruz, from River Plate, but negotiations have not yet advanced.

However, on social media, countless Palmeiras fans started a “chain” for a world football star to be hired: ozilwho was at Fenerbahçe, but terminated the contract for not being in Jorge Jesus’ plans, was free on the market, but ended up staying in the same country, closing with Başakşehir.

With the experience of giants in Europe and having already shown their quality on the field on several occasions, the midfielder became the target of the crowd, even if there is no information about an alviverde interest. Anyway, hiring an athlete of the position is a priority that has already been exposed by Palmeiras.