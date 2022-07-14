Iman Vallani freaked out when he discovered Ms. Marvel with the X-Men







Photo: Disclosure / Marvel / Modern Popcorn

Spoilers! Spoilers! In addition to briefly bringing Brie Larson as “Captain Marvel” in the post-credits scenes, the latest episode of “Ms. Marvel”, available on Wednesday (13/7) on Disney+, also brought up the word “mutation” to explain the origin of Kamala Khan’s powers.

More than that. To make it clear what mutants mean in Marvel, when Bruno (Matt Lintz) speaks the magic word, the score quickly changes to include chords from the classic X-Men animated series.

Totally random, the explanation changes Ms. Marvel, who has inhuman genes in the comics. But it was celebrated by actress Iman Vellani, who said she screamed the moment she read the script and discovered her character is a mutant.

“I freaked out right away. I emailed Kevin Feige [presidente do Marvel Studios] all written in capital letters. I was honored, I was freaking out,” Vellani said in an interview with Marvel’s official website.

“This is the biggest deal in the world and the fact that it happens on our show is crazy,” added the Ms. Marvel.

On social media, Vellani even shared a video where she says she is looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans to discovering the whole story of Kamala.

She bets the public will freak out too when they hear this revelation. “People are going to lose their minds. They’re going to lose everything. I did. It’s a really big deal,” she said in the Marvel interview.

All this excitement is due to the fact that Kamala Khan has become the first confirmed mutant of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), without considering the variants of the multiverse, paving the way for the arrival of the X-Men.

See the scene mentioned below.